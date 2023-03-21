InsideHook
Music | March 21, 2023 1:15 pm

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Once Again Headlining Lollapalooza

The band finds itself on the festival's bill for a whopping seventh time

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 16, 2018.
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018
Getty Images
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Over the years, Lollapalooza has evolved from an underground, rock-centric touring festival to a massive, corporate four-day affair that takes place annually in Chicago’s Grant Park and boasts a more Top 40-friendly lineup. But through it all, some things have remained the same — one of them being the fest’s dedication to having the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bill.

This year’s Lollapalooza lineup was announced on Tuesday, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are once again slated to headline, along with other favorites of the festival circuit like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and The 1975 and acts like Odesza, Karol G and Tomorrow x Together.

In a lot of ways, RCHP is the quintessential Lollapalooza band — once cool and “alt,” now fully embraced by mainstream finance bros willing to shell out $1,500 for a four-day VIP pass (whoever you are, you’ll be welcome at Lollapalooza, based off of last year’s experience). Save for founder Perry Farrell’s band Jane’s Addiction, it’s hard to think of a more expected choice to headline. The Chili Peppers also headlined Lollapalooza in 1991, 1992, 2006, 2012 and 2016, along with headlining appearances at the fest’s South American editions in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in 2018.

Twitter Users Played “Where’s Waldo” With a Nightmarish Crowd Shot From Lollapalooza
Twitter Users Played “Where’s Waldo” With a Nightmarish Crowd Shot From Lollapalooza

Can you spot the super spreader?

But if you’re dying to hear “Give It Away” in the flesh again, tickets to Lollapalooza 2023 will go on sale via a pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. CST on March 23, during which a limited number of four-day general admission passes will be sold for $365. A public on-sale of four-day passes and single-day tickets will be announced at a later date. This year’s festival will feature over 170 bands performing on nine different stages and take place on Aug. 3 through Aug. 6.

More Like This

Festival attendees at Lollapalooza 2021
Is There Room for Actual Adults at Chicago’s Summer Music Festivals?
A general view of the Lollapalooza Logo entrance during the first day or day one of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Lollapalooza Announces Four-Night Livestream in Lieu of Festival
Three photos from Chicago photographer Vashon Jordan Jr., including a boy next to the Adam Toledo memorial, an L train and a girl playing basketball
Photographer Vashon Jordan Jr. Talks Through 6 Images That Define Chicago

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
Viruses Aren't the Only Scary Things Trapped in the Permafrost
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again

Keep Reading

Michael B. Jordan in the latest "Creed" movie.

Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
Three bottles of wine from Zuccardi

Don’t Pass on These Malbecs From the “New World Winery of the Year”
"Forager" book cover

A New Memoir Recounts Growing Up in a Cult
a collage of items from the REI member-only sale on a yellow background

The Best Deals From REI's Members-Only Sale
Use code SPRINGBREAK to take 25% off.

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 25% Off Totes and Duffels at Paravel
Milwaukee Art Museum in Wisconsin

The Endless Influence of Scandinavian Design Gets Its Due in Wisconsin
Three massage guns on a blue background

The Best Massage Gun for Every Workout Routine
a collage of the best spring blazers for men on a blue striped background

The Best Lightweight Spring Blazers for 2023
Interior of Ember

Live-Fire Steaks, 24-Karat Tacos and Fermented Mango Oysters

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
Viruses Aren't the Only Scary Things Trapped in the Permafrost