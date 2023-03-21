The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Once Again Headlining Lollapalooza

Over the years, Lollapalooza has evolved from an underground, rock-centric touring festival to a massive, corporate four-day affair that takes place annually in Chicago’s Grant Park and boasts a more Top 40-friendly lineup. But through it all, some things have remained the same — one of them being the fest’s dedication to having the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bill.

This year’s Lollapalooza lineup was announced on Tuesday, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are once again slated to headline, along with other favorites of the festival circuit like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and The 1975 and acts like Odesza, Karol G and Tomorrow x Together.

Lolla 2023 🤘⁣ ⁣

⁣

Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs ⁣

⁣

A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets. pic.twitter.com/4Y1M4vLLgB — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2023

In a lot of ways, RCHP is the quintessential Lollapalooza band — once cool and “alt,” now fully embraced by mainstream finance bros willing to shell out $1,500 for a four-day VIP pass (whoever you are, you’ll be welcome at Lollapalooza, based off of last year’s experience). Save for founder Perry Farrell’s band Jane’s Addiction, it’s hard to think of a more expected choice to headline. The Chili Peppers also headlined Lollapalooza in 1991, 1992, 2006, 2012 and 2016, along with headlining appearances at the fest’s South American editions in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in 2018.

when are they going to announce that the red hot chili peppers are headlining all the nights of lollapalooza — horse massacre (@torqpenderloin) May 18, 2021

But if you’re dying to hear “Give It Away” in the flesh again, tickets to Lollapalooza 2023 will go on sale via a pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. CST on March 23, during which a limited number of four-day general admission passes will be sold for $365. A public on-sale of four-day passes and single-day tickets will be announced at a later date. This year’s festival will feature over 170 bands performing on nine different stages and take place on Aug. 3 through Aug. 6.