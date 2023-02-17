InsideHook
Music | February 17, 2023 11:40 am

Twitter Keeps Flagging Tweets From The Kinks as “Sensitive Content”

Dave Davies is begging Elon Musk for help removing the warning labels attached to his posts

The Kinks, circa 1965.
The Kinks, circa 1965.
Redferns
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Since he purchased Twitter last year, there have been countless people upset by the way Elon Musk is running the social media platform. But there’s at least one person whose frustrations with Musk-era Twitter are totally unique: according to legendary Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, his tweets about his band keep getting flagged on the platform as “sensitive content.”

Davies recently posted a screenshot of a tweet of his promoting a Kinks video with a warning label attached to it. “We put a warning on this tweet because it might have sensitive content,” the label reads.

Dave Davies Says He’s “Optimistic” About a Kinks Reunion
Dave Davies Says He’s “Optimistic” About a Kinks Reunion

The musician hinted he and his brother might get together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of "You Really Got Me" in 2024

“Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks,’” the musician wrote. “We are just trying to promote our music @TheKinks #thekinks60”

Later, just to clarify in case Musk happens to be unfamiliar with one of the greatest bands of the 20th century, he added, “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963.”

That last point is especially significant this year, as the band celebrates its 60th anniversary. In March, they’ll release The Journey – Part 1, the first of a two-part greatest-hits anthology to mark the occasion. Presumably, Davies will want to use social media to promote the collection without his posts getting flagged because Twitter’s algorithm can’t tell the difference between tweets about sexual kinks and tweets about his band. Musk, meanwhile seems more focused on increasing engagement on his own tweets.

More Like This

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Subscription Program Will Get an Ad-Free Tier
Twitter logo
Twitter Reverses Removal of Suicide Prevention Feature
A black and white photo of Jesse Eisenberg superimposed on a colorful background.
Jesse Eisenberg Talks Alt Rock, Twitter and His Directorial Debut

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Abstract white heart shape made from torn walls inside a red box.

Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
Eight Sleep mattress

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.
a mattress on a nice wooden frame in a minimal room

The Best Sales to Shop This Presidents Day
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
a collage of red and blue sweaters from Brooks Brothers on a star background

This Big Ol’ Brooks Brothers Sale Is Particularly Presidential

Trending

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks