InsideHook
Music | May 29, 2023 6:02 am

Keanu Reeves Got the Band Back Together

Dogstar played their first show since 2002

Dogstar
Dogstar played their first show in quite some time this weekend.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The release of John Wick: Chapter 4 earlier this year was evidence of the endurance of what’s been dubbed the Keanussance for its leading man’s return to the spotlight. It’s one of two ongoing pop culture moments that recently converged on a Napa Valley stage this weekend — the other being the tendency of countless bands that formed in the 1990s to make unexpected reunions.

As you might recall, Keanu Reeves spent some time playing bass in a rock band called Dogstar, who formed in 1990 and released two albums in 1996 and 2000. And now, like so many other groups that debuted in the 1990s, they’re back. Entertainment Weekly reports that the trio of Reeves, Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose took to the stage at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley. It was the band’s first show since 2002, Pitchfork reports.

According to EW‘s report on the set, Dogstar — who resumed playing together during the pandemic — played a mix of songs from their back catalog and from their forthcoming third album. Pitchfork has some details about that as well — including the fact that the group recorded using guitars previously used on some of Elliott Smith’s recordings, via producer Rob Schnapf.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” Is Proof That Keanu Reeves Is an All-Time Great Action Star
“John Wick: Chapter 4” Is Proof That Keanu Reeves Is an All-Time Great Action Star

An answer to the question: is every Keanu Reeves movie an action movie?

Not that “rock bassist” was ever far from Reeves’s resume, but — assumably we can now add that back to the list of his creative endeavors, beside acting, creating comics, building motorcycles and publishing art books. Can a book about time management be far behind?

More Like This

Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4."
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
ARCH Motorcycles
Keanu Reeves’s ARCH Motorcycles Announces Production of 1s
BRZRKR cover art
Keanu Reeves Is Making His Comics Writing Debut With “BRZRKR”

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Pick 10 Physical Tasks You Want to Be Able to Do Until You Die

Keep Reading

A scene from the series finale of "Succession"

“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
How to Grill a Little Healthier This Holiday Weekend

How to Grill a Little Healthier This Holiday Weekend
A shot of Tu Lam's intricate back tattoos.

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
a prosciutto pizza cooks on a charcoal grill

Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition
Outdoor woodland scene

Veterans Are Using the Outdoors to Address PTSD
Leeds-Fulham game

Four Soccer Narratives to Keep An Eye On This Weekend
Best Buy Memorial Day Hero

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
a collage of designer sunglasses on a city background

13 Designer Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man