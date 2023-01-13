InsideHook
Music | January 13, 2023 3:13 pm

Why It Took John Fogerty 50 Years to Finally Get the Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs

The CCR frontman has been fighting to get his songs back for over half a century

John Fogerty performs at the Jim Irsay Collection & Concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on December 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
John Fogerty performs at the Jim Irsay Collection & Concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on December 10, 2022
Steve Jennings/Getty Images
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

After more than 50 years of legal battles and failed attempts to strike a deal, John Fogerty has finally regained the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs.

To get a better sense of just how big a deal this is, consider for moment how many times you’ve heard “Fortunate Son” or “Proud Mary” or “Bad Moon Rising” in a movie, TV show or commercial. Despite writing them, Fogerty has never had a say in how those songs got used or been able to appropriately profit off of their use. (When you factor in Tina Turner’s massively successful cover, owning the rights to “Proud Mary” alone should bring in a truly life-changing amount of money.) As Variety reports, Fogerty has purchased a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his CCR catalog from Concord for an undisclosed amount.

But why did it take over five decades to earn back the rights to his own songs? That actually has little to do with Concord, which acquired the rights to the CCR catalog back in 2004. Fogerty’s legal disputes actually were with Fantasy Records owner Saul Zaentz, who signed the band to the label in 1967 and locked them into a predatory deal that gave the label ownership of the distribution and publishing rights to all their music. (A naive, teenaged Fogerty was still acting as the band’s manager at the time that they signed the deal.) In 1980, things actually got worse for Fogerty, as he relinquished his artist royalties on the songs to Zaentz in an attempt to extricate himself from the deal.

In 1985, growing frustrated with his ongoing legal battles with Zaentz, Fogerty released the song “Vanz Kant Danz” about the label owner, including lyrics about how he “can’t dance, but he’ll steal your money.” (Fogerty was forced to change “Zaentz” to “Vanz” in the song’s title and lyrics after Zaentz sued him for defamation of character.) Zaentz also tried unsuccessfully to sue Fogerty for $142 million that year, claiming that his 1984 song “The Old Man Down the Road” lifted its melody from the 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Run Through the Jungle” — which Fogerty, of course, also wrote, but which Fantasy Records owned the copyright to. (Imagine being sued for plagiarizing your own work!)

In 1989, Fogerty attempted to buy back his publishing rights from Zaentz, and the two agreed upon a price, but Fogerty claims that at the last minute, Zaentz doubled his asking price and the deal fell through. Zaentz died in 2014, and after Concord purchased Fantasy Records in 2004, they restored his artist royalties.

Still, it’s worth noting that Fogerty doesn’t have total control over his CCR catalog yet. As Variety reports, “Concord retains the CCR master recordings already in its catalog and will continue to administer Fogerty’s share of the publishing catalog for an unspecified limited time. (Fogerty owns the rights to the publishing and master recordings of his solo material.)”

But a majority stake is far better than no stake at all — especially when you’ve been fighting for it for over half a century. “The happiest way to look at it is, yeah, it isn’t everything,” Fogerty told Billboard. “It’s not a 100% win for me, but it’s sure better than it was. I’m really kind of still in shock. I haven’t allowed my brain to really, actually, start feeling it yet.” 

More Like This

Creedence Clearwater Revival
Revisiting the Early Days of Creedence Clearwater Revival
Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty Reunited With His Woodstock Guitar
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty Reunited With Long-Lost Woodstock Guitar
John Fogerty
Celebrate John Fogerty’s Birthday With This Rare Creedence Clearwater Revival Footage

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has a Great Tip for How to Start the Day
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
This NBA Star Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform

Keep Reading

a woman and her dog looking at a mountain at limelight ketchum in idaho

Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 
Three bottles of Rasasvada, a non-alcoholic spirit

Rasāsvāda Is the Dry January Modifier You Need
Taylor Fritz celebrates against Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background

10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
office home goods on a purple and pink background

19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
Brad Kilgore's French Onion soup burger

James Beard Award Nominee Brad Kilgore Shares His Favorite Burger Recipe

Trending

The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has a Great Tip for How to Start the Day
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy