InsideHook
Movies | March 11, 2023 4:54 pm

Turns Out 2022 Was a Big Year for Donkeys On Screen

Some cinematic years have asteroids, this one had donkeys

"EO" donkey
Producer Ewa Piaskowska holds a photo of director Jerzy Skolimowski and his donkey during a photocall for the film "Eo" at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There are certain years in which certain themes or motifs seem to speak to something in the collective consciousness. Some might hearken back to 1999, in which the releases of The Matrix, eXistenZ and The 13th Floor all wrestled with questions of simulated realities in different ways. Others might point to 2011, when both Friends With Benefits and No Strings Attached offered spins on the romantic comedy and fidelity. As for 2022? There’s an argument to be made for it as the year of the cinematic multiverse — but there’s an even stronger case to be made for it being the pinnacle of donkeys on film.

Think about it. The Banshees of Inisherin currently has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as does EO. Triangle of Sadness is a bit lower, at 72%, but all three have positive ratings from critics and audiences alike. What do these three films have in common? To start with: donkeys.

In a recent essay for The Quietus, Thomas H. Sheriff pondered all three films — as well as the larger phenomenon of donkeys in the movies. For Sheriff, the reason why donkeys resonate with filmmakers and audiences alike is simple. “Comedy, pathos, strength, wisdom, meekness… The donkey is not a one-trick pony,” Sheriff writes. “Unlike the sly fox or the silly monkey, the donkey contains too many multitudes to only signify one part of a human; the donkey in fiction is human.”

“Triangle of Sadness” Wins Palme d’Or and Closes an Underwhelming Cannes
“Triangle of Sadness” Wins Palme d’Or and Closes an Underwhelming Cannes

All the winners and losers from this year's festival

Whatever takes place at this weekend’s Academy Awards, one can be sure that there will be no award handed out for Best Donkey. And perhaps that’s a shame; there’s something to be said for the way that a donkey onscreen can echo the lives of its human counterparts in unexpected but moving ways.

More Like This

A crowd in a theater gives a standing ovation
The Minutes-Long Film Festival Standing Ovations Are Getting Out of Control
2022 movies
Our Favorite Movies of 2022
Jack Diane
“Walking Dead” Actor Adopts Donkey and Emu That “Fell in Love”

Recommended

Suggested for you

What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the week on tan background

Products of the Week: Sonos Stereo Speakers, Kung Fu-Inspired Nikes and More
The Batmobile, based on a 1969 Dodge Charger, in "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson

The Oscar for Best Movie Car of the Year Goes To…
Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

This Should Be Your Spring Break Destination of Choice
Models wearing Everlane jeans, now on sale

This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane
The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long, on a purple background

Why the Dyson Airwrap Will Always Be the Best Gift You Can Give
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Cocktail and bar maestro Leo Robitschek with

An Insider's Guide to the Best Bars in London
Starlet Kathy Marlowe goes out to the famous Macambo nightclub on the Sunset Strip on December 1, 1954, in Hollywood, California.

Uncovering the Sunset Strip’s Secret History of “Glamor and Gambling”
A martini with a lemon twist

Chicago Bartenders Offer Strong Opinions and Fresh Takes on the Martini

Trending

What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?