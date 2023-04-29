InsideHook
History | April 29, 2023 7:01 pm

Revisiting the Thrilling, Life-Threatening Heyday of Steamboat Racing

There were unnerving sights for spectators and passengers alike

Steamboat
A Mississippi Steamer off St. Louis. Illustration by E.H. Fitchew from the book "American Notes" by Charles Dickens.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

First and foremost, no — the headline above does not feature a typo in lieu of the phrase “speedboat racing.” There was, in fact, a moment over a century ago where audiences across the United States gathered by large bodies of water to watch the extreme sport of the day — steamboat racing. Although it might be incorrect to make an extreme sports comparison; steamboat racing often proved fatal for some or all of the participants.

A new article by Greg Daugherty at Smithsonian Magazine chronicles this surreal period of 19th century history. Daugherty points out the unsettling blend of danger and technological emergence at work with steamboats during that era. He points to the 1,800 people who died between 1816 and 1848 when steamships’ boilers exploded — something that doesn’t seem to have slowed the advancement of this mode of transportation.

And people kept racing them, which attracted substantial audiences, including — as Daughterty notes — Mark Twain, who wrote approvingly of the experience. The article cites an 1852 fire on board the Henry Clay in which 80 people died. Looking into the archive of the New York Times, you can read a letter to the editor including the testimonial of someone who was on board the vessel during the fire, including the detail that “one of the beams which supported the main deck and crossed directly over the furnace room, was quite charred and smoking.”

New Remains of 200-Year-Old Steamboat Found in Lake Champlain
New Remains of 200-Year-Old Steamboat Found in Lake Champlain

The history of the Phoenix is now more clear

Steamboat races continue today, but they sound a lot safer — something that’s also the case for other forms of racing involving mechanical vehicles. Given the occasionally harrowing history of steamboats competing against one another, this is probably for the best.

More Like This

The first generation RaceBird, an electric racing boat slated to compete in the E1 Series, testing in Italy in 2022
To Get the World Excited About Electric Boats, E1 Offers a “Punch in the Face”
The Eelex 8000, an all-electric boat from Swedish company X Shore, sitting in the water. Can this yacht tender, now available in the U.S., revolutionize the boating industry?
Electric Boats Are in Their Tesla-Startup Phase. Will They Ever Go Mainstream?
How a Bunch of Abandoned WWI Boats Became America’s Newest Marine Sanctuary
How a Bunch of Abandoned WWI Boats Became America’s Newest Marine Sanctuary

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
Business Class Experiences That Won't Break the Bank

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights