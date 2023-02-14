InsideHook
Health & Fitness | February 14, 2023 1:10 pm

What You Need to Know About the “TikTok Tics”

The bizarre saga is a modern example of mass psychogenic illness

A conceptual graphic featuring the TikTok logo in the middle.
It's tempting to blame this all on phones. But the issue is more complicated than that.
NurPhoto / Contributor
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

Right off the bat: it’s highly unlikely that you, your kid or anyone you personally know will develop the “TikTok tics.” But the phenomenon, which developed in early 2021 and took more than a year to die down amongst adolescents the world over, is a very real condition that speaks to the influence of the internet age. Researchers documented thousands of instances in which teenagers had watched TikTok videos of teenagers claiming to have Tourette’s syndrome and then developed tics themselves.

A recent spread in The New York Times profiles children who one day simply started convulsing, beating their chests with their fists, snapping their heads, cursing, and repeatedly yelling the same nonsense phrases, like “Pay me!” “Beetroot!” and “I’m a silly goose!”

Is It Even Possible to Keep 13-Year-Olds Off TikTok?
Is It Even Possible to Keep 13-Year-Olds Off TikTok?

The surgeon general wants to protect teens from the "exploitative" app

According to the pediatricians, neurologists and psychiatrists who spent the last two years studying — and working to alleviate — the “TikTok tics,” adolescents who exhibited the bizarre behavior had watched videos from TikTok influencers who either had Tourette’s or claimed to have Tourette’s. The more that they watched these videos (the Tourette’s hashtag has more than seven billion views on the platform, so they watched quite a few of them), the more susceptible they became to adopting the tics themselves.

Why? A perfect storm of empathy, repetition, vulnerability, trauma and isolation. Those most likely to develop the tics were female, transgender or nonbinary; they watched the videos during the height of lockdown; two-thirds of them had a history of anxiety; and a quarter of them had autism or ADHD.

Medical professionals have been able to alleviate these symptoms by working one-on-one with young patients, reminding them that they do not have Tourette’s and that they have control over their behavior. Along the way, psychiatrists parsed through patients’ backgrounds for clues on how they got here in the first place, while encouraging parents to ignore the tics — thereby removing the role of added attention as a dubious reward.

It’s easy to view this saga as the latest sign that smartphones are rotting youth brains. But that’s an oversimplification of the issue. In reality, mass hysteria, or “mass psychogenic illness,” is a well-researched phenomenon with 3,500 cases since the Middle Ages. The incidents are always weird and sudden and disproportionately ensnare women. What phones can do is generate widespread, online iterations of the tradition — which could be more dangerous, and more difficult to root out, if some victims live in places with inadequate medical care or underwhelming support for conditions of mental health.

It’s impossible to order your adolescent children to permanently delete TikTok from their phones or to avoid certain types of videos — the combined power of their curiosity and the platform’s algorithm will win the day, no matter what. But parents should understand that if their kids’ mental health is on shaky ground, social media trends and movements can prove compelling and sometimes ugly.

The best defense is an honest, open, consistent dialogue. Instead of asking what they’re watching these days, in order to pass judgment, make sure to check in on how they’re feeling, in order to offer support. At such an impressionable age, it’s inevitable that kids will come home spouting phrases you’ve never heard before. But hopefully they sound more like “rizz” and less like “beetroot!”

More Like This

an illustration of a boy staring at his smartphone
6 Tips for a More Mindful, Less Maddening Life on Social Media
three phone screens displaying poetry on Instagram and Tik Tok
The Latest Social Media Trend Is…Poetry?
Expletive punctuation against a pink background.
Why Cursing Is Actually Beneficial for Your Mental Health

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze

Keep Reading

RZA helped assemble the Wu-Tang Clan in Staten Island in 1992.

The RZA Reflects on “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Coming to an End
A bottle of Sweet Gwendoline French Gin

Review: Sweet Gwendoline Is the Ideal Sip for Gin Fetishists
The Aston Martin DBX707 SUV, a high-performance model that we reviewed

Review: Aston Martin DBX707 Is a Near-Perfect Super-SUV
a collage of Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket on a mossy-wall background

Did We Just Find Pedro Pascal’s “The Last Of Us” Trucker Jacket on Sale?
three waterproof running shoes from brooks, asics and Hoka

The Best Waterproof Running Shoes for All-Weather Running
a collage of chelsea boots on a multi-colored purple and red background

The 23 Best Chelsea Boots for Men, From Backyard to Black Tie
Our Place's Cast Iron Pan

Our Place’s Cast Iron Pan Gets a Rare Discount
Chefs David Nayfeld, Serena Chow Fisher and Mike Lanham.

SF’s Top Chefs on the Massive Shifts Coming to Restaurants
The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center in St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine Is Finally Ready to Tell Its Complicated Story

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.