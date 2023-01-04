InsideHook
Health & Fitness | January 4, 2023 1:21 pm

So You Want to Be an Action Star. Can You Breathe Underwater?

It's now customary for actors to stay submerged for five minutes or more

The cast of the "Avatar" sequel walking across a stage.
73-year-old Sigourney Weaver? On the left over there? She can hold her breath for over six minutes!
Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

If nothing else, Hollywood’s controversial superhero era has transformed countless, self-professed schlubs and klutzes into lean, mean fighting machines. Chris Pratt, Kumail Nanjiani, Brie Larsen and other actors have dropped selfies heard ’round the world while training for roles over the last few years.

But the modern action hero needs more than rippling muscles or trusty flexibility to get through a shoot — on the contrary, skillsets are getting surprisingly niche…and starting to sound more like superpowers.

Consider: the winter’s two biggest blockbusters (Avatar: Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) both asked cast members to breathe underwater for minutes at a time. In the latter, Winston Duke and Tenonch Huerta each managed to stay submerged in pools for over five minutes at a time. And in the first of the Avatar sequels, Kate Winslet held her breath for an astonishing, moviemaking record of seven minutes and 14 seconds.

What It Takes to Convincingly Play a Navy SEAL on Television
What It Takes to Convincingly Play a Navy SEAL on Television

Neil Brown Jr. on the art of acting with 40 pounds on your back

Acting underwater isn’t completely new. Winslet, after all, bested a time set by Tom Cruise in the filming of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (which was filmed in 2014). But that doesn’t make the length of these Navy SEAL-esque marks — or the regularity with which they’re now being set (Sigourney Weaver, for reference, also reached six minutes during the Avatar filming) — any less stunning.

According to The Washington Post, the ocean is the next great frontier in fantasy franchises: “Underwater realms have overshadowed space and other alien settings for filmmakers trying to take seen-it-all audiences out of their element.” It helps, too, that James Cameron has spent a decent chunk of his life now perfecting so-called underwater performance capture. Monologues in the Mariana Trench? Perhaps. Subaqueous stories once reserved for animation studios can now go live-action.

Aspiring action stars don’t necessarily need a propensity for underwater breathing in their toolshed, a la classically trained actors with a mastery of horse-riding or French, but they will need to be brave, persistent and tough as nails. Even the experts call underwater training “bananas dangerous.”

And who are those experts, anyway? Freelance free-diving shamans, basically, or spearfishers, who train actors to retain their composure as oxygen levels dip. Margot Robbie (who needed to pick up the skill for her role as Harley Quinn) explained the process in her Hot Ones interview a couple years back: “[He] teaches you how to take a big breath and expand your diaphragm and all that stuff. Really the most important thing he teaches you is what happens when your body gets deprived of oxygen, and once you know, it’s not that scary when it starts happening. He’s like ‘so, you’ll have convulsions when you get to this point.’ Then you’ve got to, like, 30 or 40 seconds after that, so just ride out the convulsions, and they’ll get worse, and this will happen.” 

Convulsions! Those’ll put push-ups and pull-ups into perspective. But it’s true — over the course of a month, movie stars are now taught to view their oxygen supply like the gas gauge on a car dashboard. No matter how dire it looks, there’s always a little more left in the tank.

It’s an interesting angle, and an unheralded one at that. As much fun as cynical cinephiles have claiming that superhero actors are all obliques and faux-clever quips, imagine having to act (or even improvise) when your brain is convinced you’re about to die? That’s an impressive feat, no matter what world you’re in.

More Like This

Richard Branson, the 72-year-old mogul, in a red Virgin Active shirt. He recently posted a workout video promoting the health clubs.
Richard Branson Is in Ridiculous Shape for a 72-Year-Old
Zac Efron talking to Jimmy Kimmel.
Why Is the Internet Obsessed With the Size of Zac Efron’s Jaw?
Pharrell crouching in a woodland setting for a photo shoot.
Pharrell Says He Does 500 Crunches Every Morning — But We Don't Believe Him

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained

Keep Reading

Four bottles we liked to start off 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
Tiger's Nest Monastery, Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten and the Buddha Dordenma, all part of our travel guide to Bhutan

A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Edward Sexton

Edward Sexton Returns to Savile Row
a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background

Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
Naadam products on a green wool background

Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere
best peloton alternatives

Peloton, Mirror and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Fitness Machines
people standing around a table with cocktails eating from a charcuterie platter

How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
View of Independence Square in Montevideo

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Montevideo
A man wearing the Reign Long Sleeve by Rhone. The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

Rhone’s End of Season Sale Is Just Beginning

Trending

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"