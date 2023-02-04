InsideHook
Crime | February 4, 2023 2:13 pm

Accused Ponzi Scheme Organizer Targeted Mormon Congregations

The scam involved nearly half a billion dollars

Money
An especially egregious betrayal of trust.
金 运/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

You might think that someone you encounter through a church or other religious organization would be especially trustworthy. And why not? After all, religions of all varieties emphasize treating others with empathy and kindness — and, you know, not defrauding other people. Unfortunately for the targets of one alleged Ponzi schemer, however, they were targeted by someone who presented himself as eminently trustworthy — and proved to be anything but.

A blockbuster article in The Washington Post has more details on the unnerving case of attorney Matt Beasley, who was arrested by the F.B.I. under suspicion of running a Ponzi scheme. The article lays out the centerpiece of the scam: the organizers told investors that they could put their money in a fund that provided short-term loans to people awaiting payment for lawsuits.

Cue the old adage about things that sound too good to be true. Turns out the lawsuits were not actually real; instead, the organizers allegedly pocketed the income from investors over the course of five years. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s complaint from last year, the total income brought in by the scheme came to $450 million.

The article notes that Mormons were the primary targets of the Ponzi scheme, with over 900 people ultimately caught up in it. Following a standoff with the FBI, Beasley is currently in a detention center in Nevada — while those affected by the scam struggle to recover from the loss.

More Like This

Corks
Turns Out a Ponzi Scheme Involving Rare Wine Bottles Is Still a Ponzi Scheme
Inigo Philbrick
Standing in the Aftermath of Inigo Philbrick’s Art World Ponzi Scheme
The home of Zach Horwitz
Hollywood Ponzi Scheme Allegedly Used Forged HBO, Netflix Contracts for $690M Haul

Recommended

Suggested for you

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Keep Reading

A bombed out building in Ukraine

A Reporter’s Notebook: Words and Images From Inside the Ukrainian Conflict
Kai Lenny rides a wave during the TUDOR Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge in 2021.

Big Wave Surfer Kai Lenny Explains the Joy of Risking His Life at Nazaré
Groundhog Day movie cover

The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”
a collage of Product of the Week items on a tan background

Products of the Week: Marshall Speakers, Citrus Squall and J.Crew x Barbour
conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan

People Are Doing Gross Things to Conveyor Belt Sushi in Japan
A collage of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale on a blue textured background

6 Denim Deals, All Under $60, From Abercrombie’s Gigantic Jeans Sale
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock. It’ll Be the Best Gift You Give Her This Year.
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace, one of the best pieces of jewelry you can gift this Valentine's Day

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out wearing a white fisherman sweater on a blue toned background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Trending

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”