InsideHook
Books | January 14, 2023 2:58 pm

What Was It Like to Edit J.D. Salinger?

A candid array of correspondence emerges

J.D. Salinger's house
The home of author J.D. Salinger.
Bettmann Archive
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Following J.D. Salinger’s 2010 death, countless readers wondered what — if anything — the author of Catcher in the Rye had been working on in the preceding decades. Apparently Salinger was indeed still writing over his years in seclusion, though his reputation has become more contentious than it once was. While the future of Salinger’s bibliography and legacy remains a work in progress, we do now have a better sense of Salinger’s literary past — and the process by which some of his most iconic works came to be.

Writing at The New Yorker, Mary Norris explored the archives of Gus Lobrano, who edited fiction for the same publication from 1937 to 1956. (The Morgan Library recently acquired Lobrano’s correspondence.) Included in that archive, Norris writes, are 13 letters from Salinger.

These letters find Salinger in a wide array of moods — in some cases, alluding to marriage, horses or tennis; at others, sharing his professional frustrations. This include some moments of utter candor: “Sometimes I’d like to give up writing altogether. It’s really a sick man’s profession. I’m even reaching the point where I can’t read any other writer unless he’s good and demented.”

Norris’s investigation abounds with incisive looks at how some of the smallest details in Salinger’s stories were worked out — at one point comparing the version that appeared in The New Yorker with its appearance in the collection Nine Stories. Then again, Norris is also known for her attention to detail — making her an especially qualified guide to this literary archive.

More Like This

Futuristic image
One Science Fiction Author’s Tech Predictions for 2023
Grant Wahl
Journalist Grant Wahl Dies While Covering World Cup in Qatar
Toni Morrison
Literary Great Toni Morrison Will Be on a Stamp in 2023

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World

Keep Reading

a woman and her dog looking at a mountain at limelight ketchum in idaho

Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 
Three bottles of Rasasvada, a non-alcoholic spirit

Rasāsvāda Is the Dry January Modifier You Need
Taylor Fritz celebrates against Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
a collage of Stussy x Timberland boots with the products of teh week graphic overlayed

Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background

10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
office home goods on a purple and pink background

19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games

Trending

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games