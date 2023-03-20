InsideHook
Books | March 20, 2023 11:50 am

ChatGPT Is Now a Published Author of Over 200 Books on Amazon

The language model is credited as the writer on several titles, including children's books

A book of poems lies on a screen on which the homepage of ChatGPT is called up. ChatGPT is being used to write books that are available on Amazon.
That book of poetry? It may have been written by AI.
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Kirk Miller

The most prolific author on Amazon appears to be people utilizing the language model ChatGPT to ghost-write books, with over 200 titles available on the shopping site that list the artificial intelligence program as the author.

Reuters recently profiled Brett Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, NY, who gave prompts to ChatGPT to write a 30-page illustrated children’s book called The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale of Saving and Investing. Schickler, who had never written a book before, estimates he’s only made about $100 through the book’s sales (and to note, he does not list ChatGPT as a co-author of the book).

Still, he seems inspired. “I could see people making a whole career out of this,” said Schickler. And apparently, other people have the same ideas, as several titles by ChatGPT have launched on the site’s self-publishing program, with several of them actually utilizing the AI to write about the AI (e.g. How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT). The rest appear to be other children’s books, guides and even a collection of poetry.

On the surface, this isn’t that much of a problem — the books aren’t selling much and ChatGPT is listed, at least on some titles, as the “author,” so it allows people to decide for themselves. The issue comes if and when major literary houses decide that AI has reached a point where it can replace humans.

Is English Class Doomed Because of ChatGPT?
Is English Class Doomed Because of ChatGPT?

The AI chatbot can riff on Gatsby's green light far better than any 15-year-old

“This is something we really need to be worried about, these books will flood the market and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of the writers’ group the Authors Guild. “There needs to be transparency from the authors and the platforms about how these books are created or you’re going to end up with a lot of low-quality books.”

Tutorials on using ChatGPT to publish books are popping up on YouTube, Reddit and TikTok; a person named Frank White recently uploaded a video on how he was able to utilize the AI to write an original novella called Galactic Pimp and publish it on Amazon for $1.

For now, Amazon doesn’t seem too concerned. “All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws,” Amazon spokeswoman Lindsay Hamilton told Reuters. (Also of note: The Wise Little Squirrel book currently has a 1.9 out of 5 stars rating from consumers, although there are admittedly only four reviews.)

As long as these books are properly labeled and part of Amazon’s self-publishing milieu, this might be more of a novelty at the moment. And we still approve of ChatGPT as a tool, even in publishing — but given that the program is still riddled with mistakes and odd errors, skilled human writers and editors are still 100% necessary, even for the most mundane of guides (or bad space erotica).

More Like This

ChatGPT logo
Like It or Not, Automakers Are Exploring ChatGPT
The GPT-4 logo is seen in this photo illustration on 13 March, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. GPT-4 is acing standard exams.
GPT-4 Is Acing Almost Every Higher-Learning Exam
A woman at a desk looking at a real estate listing. Listings and other real estate work might be done now by ChatGPT, an AI-assisted chatbot.
ChatGPT Is Already Indispensable for One Profession

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast

Keep Reading

Alessio De Angelis and Massimiliano Paglione driving a 1927 Bugatti Type 37 at the Winterace 2023

Italy's Hottest Car Race Is in the Snow-Covered Dolomites
Heap of Blue Capsules in Pill Organizer on Pink Colored Background Directly Above View.

Is There a Bright Side to Prescription Drug Shortages?
It's high time you booked yourself an arctic safari

Get Up Close With Polar Bears on This Arctic Safari
a close-up of a person wearing grey SeaVees Legend sneakers. The sneaker site is hosting a 30% off sale.

SeaVees Is Celebrating Sneaker Season With a Sitewide Sale
Allergy relief products from Amazon, on a green background

Spring Allergies Making You Crazy? We’ve Got Expert-Recommended Remedies.
Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton in "Problemista"

The 10 Best Movies and TV Shows at SXSW 2023
Everybody Hates Planks. This Invention Tricks You Into Thinking They’re Fun.

Everybody Hates Planks. This Invention Tricks You Into Thinking They're Fun.
Two winemakers sitting at a table enjoying several bottles of natural wine. A new book goes explores and explains the world of natural wine.

Avoiding Natural Wine? An Expert Wants You to Reconsider.
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Dill Hot Sauce, Master & Dynamic and Sperry x Brooks Brothers

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead