InsideHook
Books | March 18, 2023 7:00 pm

Forty Years Later, People Are Still Searching for Byron Preiss’s Treasure

Many of his casques are still out there

Casque
One of Byron Preiss's casques.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For years, an entire subculture existed for one primary purpose: attempting to decode the location where a man named Forrest Fenn had left $1 million in treasure. It’s not hard to see the appeal of searching for such a goal, nor is it difficult to see the appeal of decoding clues with the dream of a payoff in mind — the success of the Indiana Jones, Tom Raider, National Treasure and Uncharted franchises all speak to that. But Fenn wasn’t the only person to inspire a treasure hunt with their words — and in the case of Byron Preiss, several of his treasures remain out there, waiting to be found.

Preiss — who died in 2005 at the age of 52 — was best known for his work in publishing, which included everything from early forays into graphic novels and multimedia to working with the likes of Billy Joel and Carl Reiner on books for kids. But he was also responsible for The Secret, a book that contained illustrated poems, each of which provided the location to a different treasure. The Secret was published in 1982. To date, only three of the treasures have been found.

Each of the locations contains a ceramic casque containing a key; those who found the keys were told to contact Preiss, at which point they would receive a reward. Preiss’s family is keeping up this tradition — a 2022 article in SFGATE notes that the most recent discoverer of a casque received a gemstone in exchange for the key inside.

What’s it like to search for a casque? The aforementioned SFGATE article details one writer’s attempts to locate a casque in San Francisco. And a recent Atlas Obscura article recounts the search for a casque said to be buried somewhere in Milwaukee.

You Might Not Know Peter Mendelsund, But You Probably Own a Piece of His Art
You Might Not Know Peter Mendelsund, But You Probably Own a Piece of His Art

He's responsible for some of the most iconic book covers in recent history, but he's much more than just a designer

The Atlas Obscura article points to one of the trickier aspects of the search for Preiss’s casques — namely, that somewhere that was a viable site to bury something in the early 1980s might have been paved over or otherwise developed in the intervening years. Even so, it’s not hard to understand the desire to pore over clues, come up with theories and — maybe, just maybe — find a treasure at the end of the journey.

More Like This

Forrest Fenn treasure book
Meet Jack Stuef, the Guy Who Found Forrest Fenn’s Treasure
Sunlight Basin
The Search for Forrest Fenn’s Treasure Inspired an Entire Subculture
"The Thrill of the Chase" cover
After a Decade, Forrest Fenn’s $1M Treasure Has Been Found

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Dill Hot Sauce, Master & Dynamic and Sperry x Brooks Brothers
A cannabis leaf print on a blue background

What It’s Like Becoming a Ganjier, a Sommelier for Weed
A collage of photos from the 12 best steakhouses in Los Angeles, California

The 12 Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles
a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley, now on sale at Woot

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
An ornate glass bottle of half empty whisky with a set of glasses and tumblers on a serving tray, in atmospherically lit on an old-fashioned, classy wood-panelled bar.

The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt

Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With Urus Performante
Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charlotte

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist