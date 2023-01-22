InsideHook
Art | January 22, 2023 12:34 pm

Paintings in Colorado Art Theft Recovered After Hotel Room Search

Also found: drugs and guns

Lock
Five paintings stolen in December were recently recovered.
James Sutton/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

After a painting is sold, it falls to trained professionals to prepare it to reach its final destination. There are a number of well-regarded firms out there that specialize in art handling — in other words, making sure that a potentially fragile work of art gets to its new home without incurring any damage along the way. Whether it’s sold for hundreds or hundreds of millions of dollars, no one wants their newly-purchased artwork to arrive torn, dented or otherwise marred.

Unfortunately, the art handlers transporting a number of acclaimed 20th century paintings through Colorado last month discovered that their cargo had been stolen. As Hyperallergic reports, the theft took place in Boulder and involved five paintings total. These paintings had a value of $500,000 — and at the time that they were pilfered, it wasn’t entirely clear what would become of them.

Now we know, and the answer is somewhat anticlimactic: they’d end up in a hotel room along with a number of guns and plenty of fentanyl.

According to an announcement from the City of Boulder, the city’s police department learned that the paintings were in a hotel in nearby Lakewood. The two cities’ police departments worked in tandem and discovered the paintings in a hotel room, along with stolen guns and a sizable amount of both fentanyl and methamphetamine. A suspect in the crime was subsequently arrested.

As for the paintings — Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn,” Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3),” Joseph Henry Sharp’s “View of the Taos Pueblo,” Eanger Irving Couse’s “Taos Pueblo at Night,” and Ernest Martin Hennings’s “Laguna Pueblo” — one assumes they’ll be heading back to their intended destinations before long.

More Like This

Tracers in the Dark cover
Journalist Andy Greenberg on His New Book “Tracers In the Dark,” Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX
Vintage camera
Art Dealer Charged With Defrauding Elderly Clients
Museum Huelsmann
Did a German Art Thief Lose the Painting She Stole?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better
Teva vs. The North Face: Who Makes the Better Outdoor Slipper?

Keep Reading

Barrels at Daftmill Distillery

Inside Scotland’s Most Reclusive Whisky Distillery
David Crosby at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

David Crosby Deserved Better
ID.7

Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2023

The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
a collage of products of the week on a pink background

Products of the Week: Homepods, Almanacs and Pink Floyd
Steven Soderbergh Singani 63

There’s a New Official Spirits Category in the US and You Can Thank Steven Soderbergh for It
Three home design decor items on a green and yellow background

16 of Our Favorite Home Design Picks for Under $500
Quez Watkins runs with the ball against Nick McCloud.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 4 Divisional Round Games
David Crosby (Leah Odze Epstein for InsideHook)

The World According to David Crosby

Trending

Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better