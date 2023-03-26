InsideHook
Art | March 26, 2023 5:57 am

Amsterdam’s Hottest Ticket Is a Johannes Vermeer Retrospective

The man's work has staying power

Vermeer exhibit
Visitors look at the painting "Mistress and Maid" during the opening of the Johannes Vermeer exhibition in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.
KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

A chance to experience the work of one of the most revered artists of their time sells out way in advance, with tickets selling on the secondary market for thousands of dollars. No, we’re not talking about Bruce Springsteen or Taylor Swift; instead, the event that’s drawn so many attendees and ticket buyers is a Johannes Vermeer show at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

As Jonathan Jones wrote for The Guardian in 2017, Vermeer’s work “haunts modern culture.” Jones went on to argue that Vermeer’s aesthetic distance from the prevailing trends of his time has served him well in retrospect. “Vermeer is not only a great artist,” Jones wrote. “He is a great modern artist.”

All of this might explain why, when you visit the Rijksmuseum’s website, you’ll see a very straightforward message: “The Vermeer exhibition is definitively sold out. It is not possible to buy tickets via e-mail or by phone.”

Writing at Hyperallergic, Hakim Bishara delved into the specifics of the demand for Vermeer tickets. As Bishara notes, tickets would normally cost $24. In the last week, however, three different pairs of tickets each sold for more than $1,000 — one of the pairs exceeded $2,000, in fact.

How Jane Rosenberg Became America’s Most Celebrated Courtroom Sketch Artist
How Jane Rosenberg Became America’s Most Celebrated Courtroom Sketch Artist

Chapman, El Chapo, Cosby, Weinstein, Bannon — Rosenberg has drawn them all

It’s a testament to Vermeer’s continuing appeal to modern audiences. It’s also a reflection of the scope of the exhibit, which touts that it contains the greatest number of works by Vermeer ever assembled. Nearly 400 years after his birth, Vermeer’s art remains a draw — that’s an impressive accomplishment if ever there was one.

More Like This

Ants and art
Amsterdam Art Museum Incorporates Real Bugs In a New Exhibition
Pornhub's Classic Nudes initiative is bringing porn to the museum. Photo shows artist and porn legend Cicciolina standing in a clam shell in a parody of "the Birth of Venus"
Pornhub’s “Classic Nudes” Is Making Art Museums Sexy
Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas
The Kimbell Art Museum Turns 50 

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course
The Deshaun Watson Contract Keeps Looking Worse for the NFL

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Kitchen Cleavers, White Claw Vodka and “Ted Lasso” Jerseys
Succession characters

The Biggest Unanswered Questions About "Succession" Season 4
Brooklyn Lager bottles, then and now

Celebrating 35 Years of Brooklyn Lager
a collage of the best multi-tools on a blue background

The Best Multi-Tool for Every Job
A series of pans, skillets and pots on a red abstract background

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Offers Discounts Up to 60%
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a pink gradient background

The 25 Best White Sneakers for Men
Union Pork Chop

A Top Chicago Chef Shares How to Grill the Perfect Pork Chop
Spread from the Hampton Social

A Rooftop Pool Bar Leads Our Slate of Miami’s Best New Restaurants 
How to survive a flight on a budget airline

A Definitive Guide to Surviving Budget Airlines

Trending

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course