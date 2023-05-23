InsideHook
Art | May 23, 2023 6:09 am

Glasgow Subway Rejects Ad Featuring Michelangelo’s “David”

You can probably figure out why

The head of "David"
David's not sure what all the fuss is about.
Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Certain images should not be controversial. Works of art that have been appreciated for centuries, for one thing — a category into which Michelangelo’s David certainly falls. And yet the sculpture in question is now at the center of its second controversy this year alone, this time in Glasgow.

Writing at Hyperallergic, Maya Pontone outlined the situation at hand. Turns out Barolo, an Italian restaurant in the city in question, wanted to advertise their food in the subway. The ad featured an image of David with a slice of pizza photoshopped in, along with the slogan, “It doesn’t get more Italian.” Simple, right? An Italian work of art eating an example of Italian food.

The company handling advertising for the subway system didn’t think so, nixing the ad on the ground that it depicted nudity. There were echoes of both a recent firing in a Florida school and the ongoing debate about the policies of the New York subway system in this controversy.

When asked for comment, Mario Gizzi — director of the restaurant group that includes Barolo — asked Hyperallergic, “Are we really saying that the people of Glasgow can’t handle seeing a naked statue?” It does seem like this is a far cry from anything remotely inappropriate.

See the Sexual Wellness Ads Banned by the MTA
See the Sexual Wellness Ads Banned by the MTA

The saga of Dame's subway ads is settled, for now

Still, the questions of depictions of nudity in art and its placement in public spaces is likely to endure. It is worth mentioning that broadcast television standards had no issues with this 2013 Saturday Night Live sketch that made, shall we say, prominent use of David. For now, a version of the ad that doesn’t feature David‘s crotch has been approved for use — and we can all wait to see what the next David-related controversy for 2023 might be.

More Like This

Michelangelo's David
Academics Find Sketch of Michelangelo in the “Divine Comedy”
Michelangelo
Michelangelo’s Tuscan Villa is on the Market for $9.3 Million
Visit the Secret Chamber Where Michelangelo Sketched
Visit the Secret Chamber Where Michelangelo Sketched

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction
Hims Review: A Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works

Keep Reading

collage of kids watches

The Best Watches for Kids
Chef Jimmy Kennedy’s smoked mac and cheese.

You Can’t Grill Mac and Cheese, But You Can Smoke It
The 2023 BMW XM in black with gold-rimmed kidney grilles. Here's our full review of the SUV.

BMW XM Is an Unapologetically In-Your-Face SUV
vintage bottles of chartreuse

Here’s What’s Going on With the Chartreuse Shortage – and What to Use Instead
Outside of Torch & Crown, the brewery's new outpost in Union Square

Inside the Beer Garden That Just Opened in Union Square
Fields Ranch East golf course at Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas

A Trip to the PGA’s Frisco Resort, With Three Golf Courses and 13 Restaurants
pizza and meatballs on a plate with a cocktail.

Miami’s Best New Restaurants Include the City’s Favorite Burger and Pizza via NYC
Capitol Hill behind projector screen showing movie on a lawn with people watching in Washington, D.C.

A Comprehensive Guide to a Summer of Outdoor Movies in DC
plate of hot dogs

All the Best Chicago Hot Dog Merch

Trending

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction