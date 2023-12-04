The One That Got Away: Cars We’ve Loved and Lost

I took it to college in California with me, where one old roommate used to get nervous at stoplights/signs and yell out “GO GO GADGET VOLVO” when I’d hit the gas. I actually got a red-light camera ticket in L.A. in it in college that my dad still says he wishes he framed because I’m clearly swearing in the photo. I also used to drive it from L.A. to Northern California to visit him when he was working up there. He eventually made me sell it because he thought it was too old. I ended up inheriting my grandfather’s Buick after that (and I hated that car). I missed the Volvo so much that I bought two blue ‘89s off Craigslist around 2015. I’m down to only one now (we had to sell the other because when we moved in 2020, we had no parking space), and I still love it. You’d have thought I lost a pet the day we sold it. I bawled watching it get towed away.