InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | August 4, 2023 6:06 am

The Best New Restaurants in SF, Including a Tribute to Wes Anderson

And four more Bay Area openings

Exterior of row of shops on a street with old cars.
Here are five of SF's best new food spots this month
Adahlia Cole and Colin Peck
By Maggie Ferro

Whether you’ve got nostalgic comfort food or fine dining on the brain, the Bay Area’s newest restaurants are ready to deliver. A new diner-inspired eatery from a barbecue legend comes to Oakland, while Healdsburg welcomes a fine dining spot, perfect for locavores and vegetarians. Two new pizza restaurants have also come to wine country, and in the Presidio, eastern Mediterranean flavors are rendered using ultralocal ingredients (as in foraged in the park.) Here are the best new restaurants in San Francisco (and beyond).

Matty’s beef tartare
Matty’s Old Fashioned

Matty’s Old Fashioned

Oakland

Following Horn Barbecue and Kowbird, chef Matt Horn has opened a new venture that showcases new American cuisine with a creative twist. But it’s not barbecue on the table — instead, the chef takes much of his inspiration from another all-American stalwart: the diner. His signature burger begins with a proprietary blend of dry-aged beef on Nisi’s brioche bun, topped with caramelized onions and aioli. He’s also reimagining the fried bologna sandwich, which here includes house-made bologna served with honey mustard aioli and crispy onion rings. For a dessert sure to speak to your inner child, consider the housemade milkshakes in flavors like vanilla, chocolate and Bananas Foster. A dining room complete with exposed brick, an open-concept kitchen and custom-crafted furniture fulfills the restaurant’s promise with the perfect blend of homeyness and sophistication.

464 8th St, Oakland (map)

The Second Story's twist on a traditional Danish æbleskiver pastry and grilled mushroom and zucchini skewers.
The Second Story’s twist on a traditional Danish æbleskiver pastry and grilled mushroom and zucchini skewers
Emily Dorio

The Second Story

Healdsburg

Elevated plant-based dining has arrived upstairs from Little Saint. Chef Stu Stalker (ex-Noma) has joined the team at the newly opened Second Story in Healdsburg, with a multi-course menu crafted in collaboration with the Little Saint Farm. Offerings change according to the seasons and may include a savory twist on a traditional Danish æbleskiver pastry served with a carrot and yeast glaze and fennel flowers, or a grilled mushroom and zucchini skewer glazed with pasilla chile and tamarind. Desserts from executive pastry chef Baruch Ellsworth may include a chocolate caramel mousse encased in a crispy chocolate cloak. The beverage program stays true to the sustainable mindset here, with low-waste “closed loop cocktails” that take full advantage of offcuts (think tepache made from carrot skins) and a cutting-edge wine list featuring drought-resistant grapes and unique co-ferments.

25 North Street, Healdsburg (map)

Have You Had a Wagyu-Washed Cocktail Yet?
Have You Had a Wagyu-Washed Cocktail Yet?

Meaty concoctions are taking over SF drink menus. Here’s where to try them.

Array of small plates on a bright colored patterned table
Molti Amici is an ode to Wes Anderson
Emma K Morris

Molti Amici

Healdsburg

Cal-Italian is alive and well at Molti Amici. The new Healdsburg destination has a vibrant vibe, designed by owner and ex-SingleThread general manager Jonny Barr in collaboration with Roy Hospitality as an ode to Wes Anderson. A locavore menu begins with a host of small plates ranging from halibut crudo with California chili oil to a stone fruit salad with fennel pollen, ricotta and watercress, perfect for summer. Mains include handmade pastas like bucatini amatriciana with breadcrumbs and wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas with seasonal toppings like squash blossom, zucchini and ricotta or corn, ham and crème fraiche. The wood-fired oven is also used to cook spatchcock Petaluma chicken to perfection. The back patio is the perfect spot for al fresco dining, bocce ball and a glass of local Sonoma County wine.

330 Healdsburg Ave (map)

Close-up of pizza slice
Croccante is known for plays on Detroit-inspired pan pizza
Croccante

Croccante

Napa

Napa Baking Co. will be familiar to habitués of the Napa Farmer’s Market for their plays on Detroit-inspired pan pizzas, and after five years, the team has opened its own restaurant in downtown Napa. The standout crust is thick and airy, thanks to a three-day fermentation, and toppings may include roasted potatoes with crispy pancetta and chili flakes or, in the case of the house namesake, hand-crushed tomato sauce, house-made crumbled meatballs, pepperoni, red bell pepper and a house cheese blend. Add an assortment of sandwiches, a handful of pastas and a house-made cheesecake, and this move can definitely be categorized as a glow-up.

976 Pearl Street (map)

Dalida's Cypriot Lamb Chops
Dalida’s Cypriot lamb chops
Isabel Baer

Dalida

Presidio

Eastern Mediterranean flavors are on the menu at Dalida, the newest concept from Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, the chef duo behind Istanbul Modern. Choose between a table in the main dining room, near the chef’s counter or on the front patio overlooking the Main Parade Lawn with the bay in the distance — wherever you sit, you’ll feast on a variety of innovative dishes that defy strict categorization. Begin with “Breaking Bread,” a mezze that spotlights house-made hummus, muhammara and smoked yogurt alongside ballooning pita. Or sample sea urchin tahdig, marrying the traditional Iranian crispy rice with local uni, kampachi and preserved yuzu. Mains may include su borek, a variation on lasagna made with pan-roasted yufka pastry, or 12-hour lamb shoulder tandoor served with braised chickpeas and pomegranate jus, made to share. Finish things off with tres leches cake (a nod to Laura’s Mexican heritage), served with a Presidio rose-infused marmalade or Turkish ice cream flavored with honey or sour cherry.

Geographical note: Dalida is at 101 Montgomery, which is, indeed, a street within the Presidio — this isn’t the same Montgomery Street you know from traffic jams leading into Market Street.  

101 Montgomery St Suite 100 (map)

More Like This

SFO Has Six New Nonstop International Flights — Including to New Zealand’s South Island
SFO Has Six New Nonstop International Flights — Including to New Zealand’s South Island
The 12 Best Bars in San Francisco, According to Bartenders
The 12 Best Bars in San Francisco, According to Bartenders
san francisco city skyline
Everything to Do in San Francisco, According to a Pro Concierge

Most Popular

"We’re dancing animals," Vonnegut said. "How beautiful it is to get up and go do something." Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
Republic of the Congo's shot put athlete Franck Elemba stretches during a training session on July 24, 2019 in Eaubonne, on the outskirts of Paris. - Fourth during the 2016 Rio Games, the impressive Congolese shot put Franck Elemba dreams of wearing the colors of the French team for the 2024 Paris Games, after a tortuous course marked by a precarious status. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Schoolgirls on the A-Train to far Rockaway, Subway New York, 1978, Unguided Tour Hell on Wheels, NY, 1977-1985 “Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
A bottle of Huy Fong Foods sriracha sauce. An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August

Keep Reading

Ethan Newton (pictured), co-founder of the vintage-inspired international menswear brand Bryceland’s, finds his sweet spot for Western wear in the 1940s. 

Go West, Young Man: How to Pull Off Western Wear
mariebelle soho store

The Best Chocolate Boutiques in NYC
the lawn at castle hill inn newport

The Imbiber’s Guide to Newport, Rhode Island
Music Lover's Guide to Philadelphia

The Music Lover’s Guide to Philadelphia
Shaken Kato chicken from Itoko

This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner
A rugby player getting his neck massaged.

A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
a collage of models wearing the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Roger Federer collab.

Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.

In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon. Here Are the Best Deals Left.

Trending

This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups
The 11 Best New Watches of July
How San Miguel Become One of Mexico’s Leading Luxury Destinations
The Mets Were Right to Admit They Were a $490 Million Failure
Why Learning to Control Your Breath Will Change Your Life