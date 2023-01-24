InsideHook
Music | January 24, 2023 7:25 am

The 22 Best Concerts Coming to SF This Winter

From Weyes Blood and Maggie Rogers to FIDLAR and Fred Armisen

A collage of musicians playing concerts in San Francisco in January, February and March 2023
Go out, see a show, bring earplugs (maybe not for Fred Armisen).
Getty
By Brandon Charles

The loudest instrumental band of the last 30 years, an SNL musical comic/musician, a Drag Race/American Idol alum and a bunch more options make the first quarter of your 2023 concert season as good as possible. Go out. Bring earplugs.

Sunn O))) at The Great American Music Hall, January 24

Earplugs. Wear earplugs.

Fred Armisen at The Great American Music Hall, January 27-29

Your drummer’s favorite comic. The residency is part of SF Sketchfest, and a different bass player is joining the fun each night (Les Claypool of Primus, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day).

Adore Delano at Oasis, February 1

The only Drag Race alum that’s also an American Idol alum. 

Red Room Orchestra at The Great American Music Hall, February 2

RIP, Angelo Badalamenti. 

Bitchin Bajas at The Chapel, February 9

Close your eyes and lose yourself in the atmospheric tunes of Drag City’s finest. 

The Lone Bellow at The Fillmore, February 11

Easy listening for the Fleet Foxes fan. 

FIDLAR at Bottom of the Hill, February 20

FIDLAR is an acronym and you should look it up. It’ll make you smile. 

Yo La Tengo at The Fillmore, February 22-23

Hoboken’s finest. 

Quasi at Starline Social Club, February 25

Take every opportunity to see Janet Weiss.

Meg Baird at The Chapel, March 1

The local indie rock vet is as good as ever on Furling.

The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2023
The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2023

Is this the year we finally get that long-promised Rihanna record?

Maggie Rogers at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, March 5

Enjoy a set from a recent graduate from the Harvard Divinity School.

iLe at American Music Hall, March 13

Remember Calle 13? 

Godspeed You! Black Emperor at The Chapel, March 13-17

It is possible for an instrumental band to be extremely political.

Donny Benet at Bimbo’s 365 Club, March 17

If Har Mar Superstar was easy listening. Not a bad thing. 

ELIO at Brick & Mortar Music Hall, March 20

See a protégée of Charli XCX. We all wish we were protégées of Charli XCX. 

Morbid Angel at The Great American Music Hall, March 24

Jesus, Morbid Angel has been doing this for 40 years. God bless ‘em.

Caloncho at The Great American Music Hall, March 25

The first few notes to “Optimista” owe a debt to Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel.” The rest is a little Unknown Mortal Orchestra meets the last decade of pop radio. It’s perfect and has been in my head since 2017. 

Weyes Blood at The Regency Ballroom, March 25-26

The recently released And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow made it on quite a few best of 2022 lists for good reason. 

Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Fillmore, March 28-29

The riff to “American Guilt” gets stuck in my head at least once a week.

Adi Oasis at Starline Social Club, March 29

You’ve heard Oasis (she’s collaborated with Anderson .Paak, Keyshia Cole, JUNGLE, Gregory Porter, Lee Fields, Big Freedia and more) without knowing you’ve heard Oasis.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at Bottom of the Hill, March 29

Outlaw country that should be mainstream country. 

Old 97’s at The Fillmore, March 31

Get drunk and get it on

More Like This

Two people snowshoeing with Yosemite Conservancy in the Mariposa Grove
12 Winter Getaways in California That Don’t Involve Skiing
Homewood Lake Tahoe
An Insider’s Guide to North Lake Tahoe
The best mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in San Francisco and around the Bay Area
A Comprehensive Guide to the Bay Area’s Best Mocktails 

Most Popular

Vintage stereo Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" album artwork Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. David Crosby Deserved Better
The Temu website arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. In September, Pinduoduo launched Temu a global online shopping platform that is already climbing the ranks in the US Apple Store. What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on stage in a blue suit and blue tie Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach

Recommended

Suggested for you

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach

Keep Reading

A graphic of Devon Lévesque completing the bear-crawl marathon.

How (and Why) I Bear-Crawled an Entire Marathon
Interior of Down & Out, a new East Village bar that specializes in antique whiskey

This Intimate Speakeasy Has NYC's Best Antique Whiskey Collection
The Wandering Mind book cover

What Can Medieval Monks Teach Us About Concentration?
15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands

15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
Foria's Awaken Arousal Oil on a red and black background.

Foria’s Arousal Oil Is the Best Gift You Can Give This Valentine’s Day
TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Edition

Introducing: The New TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph, 60th Anniversary Carrera and Monza Flyback Chronometer
a collage of Levi's models on a light blue background

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
The Unique penthouse at the top of the Aston Martin Residences in Miami

This Miami Triplex Penthouse Comes With an Aston Martin Vulcan
A crowd of different-colored people in digital form.

Is Overpopulation Really as Bad as They Say It Is?

Trending

A New Lawsuit Explains Why You Can Buy Fireball in Grocery Stores
Why Are the Finnish People So Happy, Anyway?
Last Night's "SNL" Featured the "Parks and Recreation" Crossover You Never Expected
Are You Guilty of “Revenge Bedtime Procrastination”?