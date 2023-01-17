The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Hard Rock Live, January 21

For the Bruuuuuuce fan that doesn’t want to shell out Bruuuuuuce money.

Junior H at Bayfront Park, January 21

A pleasant party soundtrack in a very pleasant setting.

Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live, January 27

A man who plays piano.

Destination Okeechobee at The Ground, January 28

A chance to check out up-and-coming locals.

Mortician at Gramps, January 29

New York’s “brutal death sick horror maniacs” play their only Florida show in Miami. I love the dichotomy of dark metal and Miami.

Carrie Underwood at FTX Arena, February 2

Oh, sorry, Miami-Dade Arena.

Leslie Cartaya at Thomson Plaza for the Arts, February 2

A show both you and your parents will enjoy! This is a compliment!

GroundUP Music Festival at Miami Beach Bandshell, February 3-5

Three nights of Snarky Puppy and two dozen more acts. Go for the jam band, stay for the guy that gets pigeonholed as jammy even though he does not jam (Jeff Tweedy).

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Hard Rock Live, February 7

Bruuuuuuuce.

Of The Trees at The Ground, February 9

Do you enjoy Aphex Twin?

Yuridia at Bayfront Park, February 10

It’s gotta be weird to be massively popular in your home country and just very popular in the country next door.

Show Me The Body at Gramps, February 15

An angrier Protomartyr? An American Idles?

Big Thief at Miami Beach Bandshell, February 21

Sad songs in a beautiful setting.

J.I.D. & Smino at Oasis Wynwood, February 22

The Luv Is 4Ever Tour is a hopeful name for a tour.

The Judds at Hard Rock Live, February 25

Naomi Judd passed in 2022, so Wynonna is bringing special guests along for the tour — the Hollywood stop includes Brandi Carlile.

Melendi at FTX Arena, February 26

We’re sticking with FTX until everything switches over to Miami-Dade Arena.

Danny Ocean at Oasis Wynwood, February 26

He’s 30 and in his third decade of music. That’s nuts.

Wizkid at Bayfront Park, March 7

A change to see the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time without having to travel to Nigeria.

Sabrina Carpenter at Hard Rock Live, March 16

From Girl Meets World to Emails I Can’t Send to Hard Rock Live.

New Found Glory at Miami Beach Bandshell, March 23

Welcome home. Well, welcome really close to home.