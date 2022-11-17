InsideHook
Movies | November 17, 2022 6:00 am

Anya Taylor-Joy Is the Heart of Horror-Comedy “The Menu”

The actress serves as audience surrogate in the film, which skewers the pretentious fine-dining world

Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Menu"
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Menu"
Searchlight Pictures
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

If you know Anya Taylor-Joy primarily from her work on the hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, it might not immediately occur to you how most — not all, but a majority — of her movie roles tilt toward horror. Based on her parts in early movies like Glass or The Witch, she might even qualify as a scream queen: a young woman repeatedly menaced by the terrifying unknown on screen. But in other roles, she often flips those bizarre threats back on themselves until she resembles some kind of monster herself, echoing (though not exactly imitating) the ending of The Witch: In Thoroughbreds, her character’s popularity and academic success hides a capacity for scheming and manipulation. In Last Night in Soho, there’s more to her supposed murder-victim-in-waiting than meets the eye. In The New Mutants, she plays a mutant-powered teenager who eventually grabs a flaming sword from a hell dimension to fight back against her jailers. 

Her latest foray into sort-of horror, The Menu, turns the tables by seating her at one: Margot spends much of the movie positioned across from Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), who has brought her as his date to a private-island restaurant so high-end and exclusive that it allows just 12 customers per evening. Margot and Tyler’s fellow diners include a group of finance bros, a film star angling for a food-travelogue show, a pair of food critics and a suspicious older man who looks at Margot with alarm. Tyler himself is a major fanboy for Julian (Ralph Fiennes), the exacting celebrity chef in charge. In other words, Margot is the normal one here. 

She has her secrets, of course, as almost every Taylor-Joy character does, and as almost everyone in The Menu does, too. Mark Mylod’s comic thriller expertly blends the movie’s satirical portrayal of food culture as a pretentious nuisance, one that seems to demand a kind of obsequiousness from its customer base, with the dread of the unknown — the sense that failing to understand the rituals you’ve entered into (or, worse, assuming that you do) may do you harm.

Though Taylor-Joy fits into the movie’s gothic-comic atmosphere (which in turn feels of a piece with her other work), it’s unusual to see her playing such a clear audience surrogate. There’s something otherworldly about the combination of her big, expressive eyes with a deadpan affect — her American accent in particular makes her sound like Sarah Michelle Gellar playing a particularly worn-out Buffy the Vampire Slayer — and it’s a miracle that she hasn’t yet been hired to embody an actual extraterrestrial. In The Menu, Tyler keeps calling Margot a “cool girl” and Margot conforms to that description with tart little jabs at the proceedings (“please don’t say ‘mouthfeel’”). When they get a look at the elaborate presentation of the food, and then the elaborate presentation of… something more, Taylor-Joy’s face becomes our anchor. Her eyes so dominate her reaction shots that the rest of her barely needs to move. 

As far as Taylor-Joy’s career so far, The Menu isn’t even necessarily a high point. It’s crisply well-composed, funny and satisfying — more a well-made burger than an evocatively flavored foam, very much by design. It also forms an unusual contrast with this weekend’s other hunger-themed sorta-horror movie: Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, about two fine young cannibals played by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. The Guadagnino film should be the more provocative of the two, and in terms of pushing the envelope, it is: The movie does not shy away from showing its characters, driven by an uncontrollable hunger, feeding on human flesh; they’re essentially primal (if somewhat reluctant) serial killers. It doesn’t reveal too much about the The Menu to say that it’s fairly tame by comparison. 

What Quentin Tarantino’s List of “Perfect” Films Reveals About Youth and Moviegoing
What Quentin Tarantino’s List of “Perfect” Films Reveals About Youth and Moviegoing

Are we all biased towards the movies that came out when we were young?

Yet there’s something a bit wan and recessive about Bones and All, embodied by Chalamet, the young star who shares the film’s center. Chalamet has a more traditionally reputable career than Taylor-Joy; he’s a muse to Guadagnino, a repeat collaborator with Greta Gerwig and last year alone worked with Wes Anderson, Adam McKay and Denis Villeneuve. This is his first foray into horror, but as a leading man he’s a secret milquetoast; only his floppy hair runs free. There’s a fecklessness about his Bones and All character that’s probably intentional, but it makes the romance difficult to swoon over. Mark Rylance, as a creepy older “eater,” as the movie calls cannibals, is doing hammier work here, but also holds the screen in a way that Chalamet quite can’t. For that matter, Taylor Russell does, too — maybe her time in the JV horror of the Escape Room movies better prepared her for bringing emotional anguish into outlandish scenarios. 

Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, holds her own opposite an imposing Ralph Fiennes, and she practically pushes Hoult off the screen with just a withering look. It’s easy to picture Chalamet having fun with Hoult’s role here, and might have made Tyler’s obnoxiousness a little more stealth, and a little more endearing; he’s so funny as a supporting dork in Gerwig’s movies, as he was playing a rebellious youth in The French Dispatch. (Hoult, to both his credit and detriment, is so willing to act like an ass that he gives the game away.) There’s no reason to pit Chalamet and Taylor-Joy against each other, but as our biggest movie stars age out of the job and young actors plainly audition to replace them, it’s notable that one can make a dark comedy feel that much more precise, and the other doesn’t kick his romantic drama into a higher gear. It feels like the horror in Taylor-Joy’s filmography has steeled her for the unsavory business of pursuing stardom (and not looking like she’s pursuing stardom). Even in the relatively minor likes of The Menu, where Taylor-Joy spends a lot of the running time insisting she doesn’t want much to eat, she conveys something Chalamet struggles with: hunger.

More Like This

Georgina Campbell in "Barbarian"
“Barbarian” Offers a Delightful Twist on Horror Movie Conventions
Brendan Fraser in "The Whale"
Brendan Fraser Is Incredible in “The Whale,” But the Rest of the Film Is Another Story
Jennifer Lawrence in "Causeway"
“Causeway” Is a Return to Form for Jennifer Lawrence

Most Popular

a collage of soccer players in world cup kits Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
soft washed rind cheese wheel with one piece cut out This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig dances in a Belvedere Vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi. Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background. Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Recommended

Suggested for you

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Keep Reading

Andres Cantor

Speaking With Andrés Cantor, Whose “Gooooooal” Call Is the Soundtrack to the World Cup
Kids play in a Better Block park

The Case for Tactical Urbanism
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the screening of "The Traitor" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2019 in Cannes

7 Menswear Staples to Adopt From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wardrobe
Qataris gather at the capital Doha's traditional Souq Waqif market as the official logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is projected on the front of a building on September 3, 2019

Your World Cup Primer: Human Rights, Star Players and Every Team's Chances
Jacob Anderson in "Interview With the Vampire"

Jacob Anderson Has Been Waiting His Whole Career for a Show Like “Interview with the Vampire”
Bardea Steak's turducken croquettes.

Turducken Croquettes Weren't at the First Thanksgiving, but They Should've Been
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Menu"

Anya Taylor-Joy Is the Heart of Horror-Comedy “The Menu”
A man in a beanie and a jacket from Huckberry standing outside. Most of Huckberry's site is currently on sale.

Huckberry’s Only Sitewide Sale of the Year Starts Today
a collage of Flint and Tinder waxed jackets on a rugged background

Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?

Trending

The Real Reason So Many Old People Are Lonely
The Top Week 10 NFL Storylines
This New Company Is Selling Ready-Made, Tiny Houses for Your Backyard
We Put 12 of the Best Thanksgiving Beer Pairings to the Test
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life