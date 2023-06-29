The Best Men’s Running Gear for Beginners

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There are so many reasons to start running. Want to boost your cardiovascular fitness? Running is great for that. Looking to make some friends? Join a running club — there are groups all over the country. Itching for an outdoor adventure? Head out for a run on your local trail system. No matter how you approach the sport, it has one big advantage: you don’t need a ton of expensive gear to do it. If you’re thinking about getting into running, here’s the best running gear that beginners need to buy.

Shoe: Asics GT-1000 12

Socks: Balega Silver No Show Tab

Shorts: REI Swiftland 7” Running Shorts

Shirt: Patagonia Capilene Cool Lightweight Shirt

Hat: Columbia Silver Ridge III Ball Cap

Sunglasses: Tifosi Swank

Belt: SPIbelt

Jacket: Brooks Canopy

The Best Shoes for Running in the Mud From splashing through puddles to taking on an obstacle course race, these shoes will deliver the lockdown grip you need

Things to Consider

From a trusty pair of running shoes to a comfortable pair of shorts, there are a few essential items every beginner needs to get started with running.

Shoes: Recommending one running shoe for beginners is impossible — there are far too many variables and preferences for any one model to work for every new runner. My advice? Visit your local specialty running store to get fitted for a shoe and try on a few pairs. This will ensure you know your correct running shoe size, and it will give you the chance to determine what features you like in a running shoe (lots of cushioning, a supportive upper, a wider footbed, etc). Armed with that information, you can make an informed decision about what kind of running shoe will work best for you.

Socks: Quality running socks are crucial. They keep your feet cool and prevent irritation and blisters. Look for socks that have some compression — this will ensure they create a snug wrap around the contours of your foot. (If the sock is loose in your shoe, it’ll rub your skin and cause irritation.) Sock height is a matter of preference, but I would avoid low-cut “no-show” socks for running. You’ll want coverage up to your ankle and on the back of your foot to protect those areas from rubbing against your shoe.

Apparel: For guys, shirts and shorts are the key running apparel items to shop for. Focus on shirts and shorts made with technical fabrics that wick sweat. Polyester and nylon are the main options, though merino wool is a natural fiber that also works well for high-intensity activities like running. Avoid running in cotton clothing; it’ll soak up sweat and weigh you down as you run. Many performance shorts include a liner, so you don’t have to worry about shopping for sweat-wicking underwear. I’ve included recs for a pair of shorts and a shirt below, and you can browse more options in the InsideHook running shirts and running shorts guides.

Accessories: In addition to the basics above, there are a few other items that will round out your running kit. A running hat and sunglasses provide sun protection — essential for any outdoor sport — while a running belt offers convenient storage for items like a house key or your phone. Finally, a running jacket is another good accessory to have. It’ll give you some protection in chilly, windy or rainy conditions, so you can head out for a run even when the weather isn’t perfect.

All of the below picks come from high-quality brands and are designed for running. In addition, I prioritized products that are affordable and versatile, so you get maximum value for your money. This beginner running gear will help you stay comfortable as you get acquainted with the sport, from shoes and socks to shorts and accessories.

Asics GT-1000 12 As mentioned above, it’s always best to visit your local specialty running store to get fitted for a shoe and try on a few pairs — especially if you’re a beginner. That said, the GT-1000 is a great shoe to try while you’re there. It’s a workhorse trainer that offers a stable, somewhat cushioned feel, and it works well for a variety of runners. Buying cheap shoes is usually a recipe for discomfort or injury, but the GT-1000 is a well-made shoe from a reputable brand, so you can feel good about this purchase. It’s a great way to ease into running without spending $150 or more on a pair of kicks. Asics : $100

Balega Silver No Show Tab I’ve run in Balega’s Silver No Show Tab socks for years, and I love them. They offer just the right amount of compression to create a snug wrap around my feet, the relatively thick fabric (Balega calls it a medium-volume sock) creates a cushy feel and the seamless toe box prevents rubbing and blisters. Even after several years of running in them, my socks show minimal wear, and the elastic is as strong as ever. Amazon : $20

REI Swiftland 7” Running Shorts REI’s Swiftland shorts are specifically designed for running, and they offer quite a few helpful features. The nylon-spandex fabric is durable and stretchy, so you get good freedom of movement. The wide, lay-flat waistband won’t dig into your skin, and it includes a drawcord for a snug fit (there’s nothing worse than running in ill-fitting shorts that constantly slip down). The Swiftland also includes a built-in mesh liner, so you don’t need to worry about buying sweat-wicking underwear. It also has a zippered pocket at the rear for toting your house key or a credit card. REI : $60

Patagonia Capilene Cool Lightweight Shirt The shirt you’re wearing should be the last thing you’re thinking about as you run, comfortable enough to disappear on your body. With its ultralight design (it weighs a feathery 2.6 ounces) and highly breathable recycled polyester knit fabric, the Capilene Cool is exactly the kind of top you want for running. The design maximizes comfort, especially in hot weather, and it can serve as a base layer in cooler temps, too. In addition, it has an anti-odor treatment to prevent post-run smells. Reviewers have also noted its impressive durability, so it’ll last you a long time. Patagonia : $49

Running Hat: Columbia Silver Ridge III Ball Cap

Columbia Silver Ridge III Ball Cap Running hats serve many purposes: they protect your head from sunburn and keep glare and raindrops from assaulting your eyes. Hats from boutique brands like Ciele are all the rage, but they come with a hefty price tag. To save some money, opt for this affordable lid from Columbia. The nylon-elastane fabric is relatively lightweight, and it’s rated UPF 50 to protect your skin from sunburn. Perforations along the sides help your head stay cool, and the simple Velcro strap makes for a comfortable, highly adjustable fit. My only gripe is that the lack of an absorbent headband caused some sweat to fall in my eyes while testing this out. But for beginners, I still think it’s a solid option. Columbia : $25

Tifosi Swank Sunglasses are a must-have for running, but your daily driver frames probably won’t cut it. You need shades that are lightweight and stay in place during vigorous activity — if they constantly slide down your nose while you run, you’ll pitch them into the nearest garbage can before you hit mile one. Tifosi sunglasses are a common recommendation from runners on Reddit threads, and I recently tried out the Swank and was impressed. The polarized lenses cut down on glare, and the nylon frame felt lightweight and stayed in place throughout my test runs, even when I got sweaty. For a basic pair of running shades, this is a great pick. Tifosi : $60

SPIbelt Carrying items while running can be tricky: you need to keep them secure and stable so they don’t jostle around uncomfortably. While the lumbar pocket on the Swiftland shorts above should work well, a running belt is a great alternative. This SPIbelt can swallow a phone, keys and credit cards. The zippered closure also ensures they won’t go flying as you run. Because the weight of those items is centered on your waist, they won’t move around as much, even when you’re racing in a marathon. SPIbelt : $27

Brooks Canopy Don’t let a little rain or wind spoil your run — all you need is a capable running jacket. The Brooks Canopy is a well-regarded option designed specifically for runners. It features a DriLayer Seal membrane that blocks wind and water and breathes well, so you don’t overheat. Need more airflow? Two buttons behind the front zipper keep the jacket in place, even when you have it fully unzipped for maximum cooling. The Canopy is very lightweight, so it won’t feel like a burden to wear. It also packs down into its own pocket and includes a built-in carry strap, so when the sun comes out, you can take it off and keep running. Brooks : $130