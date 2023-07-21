InsideHook
The Star-Studded Regatta Grove Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

The new five-concept venue overlooks Biscayne Bay — and they’re building a dock if you prefer to arrive by boat

By Mariette Williams

We’ve reached the peak of the summer season, which has ushered in scorching weather, along with some suitably hot restaurant openings. Brickell City Centre recently welcomed The Henry from James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox; in Coconut Grove, while Regatta Grove offers five culinary concepts under one roof, including one from Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Ford. From the team behind Gramps in Wynwood, The New Schnitzel is a funky revival for beer and pretzels, and Yotel, the sleek hotel that opened last year, just debuted new dining options. These are the best new restaurants in Miami. 

Sandwich and sides with mimosas and cocktails
Sip on Miami-inspired cocktails at the Vela Sky,
Vela

Vela 

Downtown Miami 

Downtown Miami’s new hotel Yotel just debuted two new dining concepts: Vela, an indoor restaurant and lounge, and Vela Sky, a breezy rooftop bar and restaurant. Vela offers breakfast, lunch and dinner in a vibrant dining room setting; the ground-floor restaurant serves a solid rotation of international dishes: blistered shishito peppers, cream of mushroom linguine and British fish and chips paired with yuca fries. Perched on the twelfth story of the hotel, Vela Sky is a sexy covered bar where guests can sip on Miami-inspired cocktails like the Miami Mimosa (orange juice and Prosecco with a dash of Cointreau). The bar also has a weekly lineup of DJs to provide the soundtrack to your next happy hours and late-night gatherings. 

1st Floor, 227 NE 2nd St. (map

Various dishes and drinks on a table
The Henry’s menu offers plenty of local touches to its dishes
The Henry

The Henry 

Brickell 

The Henry, from 11-time James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, is the latest addition to Brickell’s mega entertainment destination, Brickell City Centre. This is The Henry’s fifth location, following outposts in Arizona, Texas and California, but the menu has plenty of local touches — look for chilled oysters and Key lime tart brûlée alongside dishes like Korean prime skirt steak and lobster and black truffle tagliatelle. The daily breakfast is a nod to Miami’s Cuban coffee culture, with a ventanita, or coffee window, opening at 7 a.m. On the weekends, brunch is not to be missed — look for the Caribbean lobster tail, short rib potstickers and cinnamon sugar French toast.

701 S Miami Ave., Ste. 131-B  (map)

Assorted seafood on ice in a toolbox.
Five culinary outposts are offering an exceptionally starry lineup.
Regatta Grove

Regatta Grove

Coconut Grove 

From the group behind The Wharf Miami and The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Regatta Grove is the latest opening in Coconut Grove, with five culinary outposts from an exceptionally starry lineup. JJ’s Guilty Pleasure from Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Ford offers delicious comfort food, like fried crab burgers and truffle fries. The Piefather, from five-time James Beard-nominated chef Jose Mendin, serves up gourmet pizzas with imported Italian toppings, and Sunny Side Up Aussie Bites features Australian sausage rolls and fruity sorbets from Top Chef alumna Janine Booth. For fried chicken and biscuits, swing by Top Chef finalist Kenny Gilbert’s House of Birds & Biscuits, or for shrimp cocktail or lobster rolls, head to chef Jeff McInnis’s aptly named venue, Tackle Box  The restaurant resembles the bow of a boat and will soon offer a dock for diners who want to arrive by boat. 

3415 Pan American Drive (map)

German food on a plate.
Here’s where to go if you’re looking for German comfort food.
The New Schnitzel House

The New Schnitzel House

Upper East Side 

For a taste of Germany in South Florida, head to The New Schnitzel House, a revival of a long-time favorite neighborhood spot, Schnitzel Haus. The restaurant comes from Adam Gersten, owner of Gramps in Wynwood, who pays homage to ’80s and ’90s Miami and the flashy Art Deco era with teal velvet booths, hanging ferns and Pop Art on the walls. The restaurant offers German comfort food like homemade pretzels with beer cheese, pickled eggs, and, of course, schnitzel — a delicious cut of breaded and fried meat. The house favorite Schnitzel punch is made with Jagermeister, rum and orange bitters, and there’s also a good selection of German beers. The restaurant is open until 1 a.m., with a late-night menu that starts at 10:30 and features currywurst and frankfurters. 

1085 NE 79th St  (map)

