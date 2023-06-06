InsideHook
Miami’s 19 Best Summer Concerts

A visit from the Queen, the future of hardcore, Martha Stewart’s BFF and more

By Brandon Wetherbee

Summer is the best season for live music. How can we prove this? Beyoncé is touring this summer. If Queen B stopped by in any other season, that would be the best season for live music. 

Below: Beyoncé’s trip to Miami (August 18), the best non-Beyoncé concert of the summer (that’d be Mustard Service, August 5) and 17 more shows worth seeing. 

Black Midi at Gramps, June 23

If Bloc Party were more influenced by the Sleaford Mods than Gang of Four. 

Halsey at Hard Rock Live, June 24

The Jersey-born pop star will perform with a string ensemble. It’ll be interesting to hear their takes on tracks from the Nine Inch Nails-produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Even better, proceeds for the show go towards LGBTQIA+-focused organizations.

The Cure at Kesaya Center, July 1

The saddest men did their best to fight Ticketmaster. It was a valiant effort. The band didn’t exactly succeed. They’re still the saddest men. 

Boy George and Culture Club at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 13

This isn’t a double bill. It’s the same Culture Club as ever — they’ve just been billed as Boy George and Culture Club for the last few years. The non-Boy George members of Culture Club have to be thrilled. 

Dierks Bentley at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 15

If you go to concessions for beer during “Beers On Me”, you have to buy beers for everyone in your group. 

The Glitch Mob at The Ground, July 20

You’ve heard so much Glitch Mob without knowing you were hearing Glitch Mob. Embrace the ubiquity and dance. 

Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, July 21-23

Three days and nights headlined by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky. If you’re able, get there early. Gates open at 4 p.m., and there are a few dozen worthwhile up-and-comers each day. The big names may move the tickets but the lesser-knowns make it a quality fest. 

Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 28-29

Is it really summer if Dave Matthews Band isn’t on tour?

Fuerza Regida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, July 28

If banda music were ever showcased during a Super Bowl halftime show, Fuerza Regida has very good odds. 

CNCO at Oasis Wynwood, July 29

Homegrown boy band talent! 

Underoath at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, August 4

They’re still a Christian metal band. Praise Jesus! And praise Wikipedia pages with 112 references

Mustard Service Presents: Zest Fest at Miami Beach Bandshell, August 5

Miami’s best indie rock band (Mustard Service) curates this new, one-day festival celebrating some of their favorite fellow Miami artists. This is the show of the summer. Well, not counting Beyoncé. This is the best non-Beyoncé show of the summer. 

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More – High School Reunion Tour 2023 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, August 13

Snoop is 16 years older than Wiz. How is this a high school reunion tour? I get the weed connotation (Snoop Dogg is smoking a joint on the tour poster), but the reunion aspect just doesn’t make sense. Whatever. Snoop is great; Wiz has some pretty good songs too. 

Beyoncé at Hard Rock Stadium, August 18

It may be the year of Taylor, but it’s the century of Beyoncé. 

JPEGMAFIA X Danny Brown at Revolution Live at the Backyard, August 19

I know Danny Brown’s “Ain’t It Funny” came out in 2016, but that song is still on regular rotation. 

Karol G at Hard Rock Stadium, August 25-26

Reggaeton is best experienced live and on as big of a stage as possible. It’s kinda hard to find a bigger stage in Miami than this one. 

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, August 27

Remember to wear water-resistant mascara. 

Madonna at Kesaya Center, September 9-10 

Before there was Taylor, before there was Beyoncé, before there was Britney, there was Madonna. 

Guns N’ Roses at Hard Rock Live, September 15 

Axl, Slash, Duff and a bunch of other professional musicians have turned GNR from a chaotic mess of a collective into a reliable, fan-pleasing nostalgia act. Wow. Sincerely. Wow. 

Scowl at Gramps, September 20

Scowl has released three of the best singles of 2023: “Opening Night,” “Shot Down” and “Psychic Dance Routine.” It’s June. This hardcore band has the potential to be the next Turnstile.

