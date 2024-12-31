The 24 Best Products of 2024

The Oura Smart Ring Gen3 is our sleep tracker of choice, so we were pretty hyped when the next installment was released this fall. Your phone tracks some of your health data, but it’s hard to get good results from something that just sits in your pocket. Your smartwatch is better, but do you really want to wear that while you sleep? The Oura Ring was designed to solve those problems, and the Oura Ring 4 is the most compelling version yet, with a tough and handsome titanium build, sleeker design (including less intrusive sensors), and a brand-new algorithm, which greatly improves battery life and its accuracy in tracking over 20 biometrics. This might be the sign you need to get that smart ring — but remember, you also need to add a membership to truly take advantage of Oura, and that’ll add $6/month or $70/year to the price.