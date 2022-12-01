Amid the Gorillas of the Albertine Rift

Gorilla trekking is available across the Albertine Rift, which flows across national parks watched over by Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It doesn’t come cheap, though. In Rwanda, for instance, a permit costs $1,500 per person per trek; in Uganda, the price is $750. These funds provide the means to protect the animals, and mountain gorillas have been one of the world’s most successful conservation stories in recent decades. Their numbers have increased to more than 1,000 after bottoming out at around 300, and while such gains may be tenuous and the species is still endangered — threatened by humans and our diseases, along with habitat loss and degradation — they nonetheless have been enjoying an odds-defying upward trajectory.



Tourism dollars are a big part of that picture, along with the work from dedicated organizations such as the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, the Jane Goodall Institute, Gorilla Doctors and Conservation Through Public Health. The Fossey Fund just opened its Ellen DeGeneres Campus — half of the $15 million budget was funded by DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi — which serves not only as an active research site filled with laboratories, but also as an educational center and attraction. Free to the public, the campus has attracted tens of thousands of visitors in its first year. That includes a larger share of locals than tourists, a crucial bit of education and outreach for a populace which does not have the means of taking the gorilla treks wealthy foreign visitors do, and otherwise lack a firsthand chance to be wowed by the majestic animals.



Gorilla tourism is strictly limited and monitored. The treks allow for up to one hour of direct observation time with a particular gorilla group per day, with a maximum of eight tourists per group. These days, protocols also include taking a PCR test prior to embarking, and wearing a mask while in close proximity with the great apes. Gorilla groups need to be habituated before coming into contact with tourists — there are several dozen habituated groups across the region — a process which could take between five and seven years, and results in their acceptance of the slow, awkward, noisy and hairless relations who come to gawk at them. Different families have different territories, and treks are roughly divided into easy, moderate and hard groups, based upon how lengthy and arduous the hike is to meet them.