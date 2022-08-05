The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of Cameo

Cohen—who has a new book out later this year—also said that he went to high school with the creator of HBO’s Entourage, Doug Ellin, and that Cohen is partially responsible for the phrase “Hug it out,” which he’d apparently used on the tennis courts when he was doubles partners with Ellin’s older brother. I have no idea if this is true. Perhaps someone can fact-check this with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven who is now also on Cameo ($349).



Cameo expanded rapidly during the pandemic—maybe too rapidly, it seems—but the demand was there. And the hype was real. In 2019, Galanis received an unsolicited e-mail from Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel’s office letting him know that the CEO of WME was in Chicago and would be at his office the next morning. (Galanis cleared his schedule.) Somehow things have only gotten more surreal since. During the pandemic, Galanis took his father to the Super Bowl where they hung out in a luxury suite with Snoop Dogg ($900), Yankees general manager Brian Cashman ($229), and Shaquille O’Neal (not on Cameo!). Elsewhere, Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss ($699) told Blencowe he “keeps his Oscar in the fridge because it’s the coolest place in the house.”



Cameos have been delivered in 221 countries and on every continent. And—smelling a global play—Softbank’s Masayoshi Son opened his checkbook last year, investing in Cameo’s Series C round alongside Hollywood agency UTA, Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global, and Amazon’s Alexa Fund (among others). Masa, as he is known, famously invested $1 billion dollars in WeWork after a single 12-minute meeting with that company’s founder. Was Galanis’s experience anything like that?



“Because of COVID,” he said, “I didn’t get to meet him in person. We did a Zoom. It was 11 o’clock at night. I got on and they’re like, ‘Masa has four minutes’.” They ended up talking for an hour. Blencowe was in the living room; Galanis broke out his high school Japanese briefly—which made Masa laugh—and then the interrogation began.



Said Galanis: “We were talking about raising $100 million and he was basically painting a picture of, ‘What would it look like if you had many times that amount of money? How do you really take over the world?’ He was just trying to challenge me. He was thinking, What if we could go to Japan and Korea and Bollywood right away as opposed to segmenting one market at a time. You’re the category king. Every day that you wait, somebody else can come and try to copy you around the world. Why don’t you just do checkmate right now?”



Galanis was surely grateful for the investment and the counsel. But—perhaps learning from WeWork’s gambles—he took only the money Cameo had asked for.



Even as the coronavirus was waning, Cameo continued to make news. After SNL’s Pete Davidson revealed he was a big fan of 90 Day Fiancé, that show’s breakout star Big Ed made a Cameo for Davidson, inviting the actor to visit him and his mom in San Diego, saying; “We’ll go drink some Malbec or do whatever you want.”



Said Galanis with a laugh: “Every Cameo becomes a commercial for the next one.” Which is both marketing speak and very, very true. Full disclosure: I got my mom a Cameo for her birthday—from an actress on her favorite soap opera, Days Of Our Lives—and she burst into tears. My brother received a Cameo from Ogre from Revenge of the Nerds. While he didn’t cry, it was more memorable than a gift card.