The Drinking Culture of Germany

1. Be careful what you drink: “There’s nothing worse than a poorly-made drink or bad liquor,” Schmidt laughs. Because of the emphasis on purity, fresh ingredients and simple recipes, Germans recognize more than many other countries the importance of knowing exactly what goes into the quality off the alcohol they’re drinking.

2. Wine and all other alcohol is primarily social, so always share with friends: This advice, from winemaker Ernst Loosen, rings true across the board for German drinking culture. There’s a reason festivals are the most prevalent way for people here to enjoy the experience of alcohol, as big events where everyone is invited are the best way to get the most people together to celebrate.

3. Never drink alone or as much as you want: As someone who lives and breathes alcohol and works every day at a distillery, Schmidt advises that drinking just for the sake of getting drunk or just because alcohol is there never goes well. His counsel is to save alcohol for special occasions and make it a meaningful experience.

4. Don’t drink too much and take a break with one of the many non-alcoholic options available these days: Loosen notes that balance is always going to be key, and prevalence of new N/A options makes sticking to your limits easier than ever. For those looking for locally-made German N/A options, the winemaker recently introduced his own Dr. Lo Riesling as one potential option for anyone who is sober or taking a night off but doesn’t want to sacrifice taste.

5. Always save the last drink for the next day: When you have the urge for a final drink, put a pin in it and save that energy for your first drink the next day. In Germany there’s always going to be a first drink of the next day to look forward to.