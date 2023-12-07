InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

We worked hard all year, tasting and reviewing hundreds of spirits to give you our take on the absolute best of 2023. Not only have we covered multiple categories of whiskey, tequila and our overall favorites from all categories, but we also gave accolades to our favorite brewery, winery, bar and whiskey producer. What a year it was, and we’re proud to present our first annual Spill Awards. Cheers!
Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.