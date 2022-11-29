InsideHook
Jamaica Looks to Shrooms to Boost Tourism

The island nation now has at least four resorts that specialize in these natural psychedelics

Want to use shrooms on a Caribbean island? Apparently Jamaica has plenty of options.
Move over ganja and make room for shrooms, Jamaica is now dipping its toes into the psychedelic pool.

Per a new report from Reuters, there are now at least four psilocybin-focused resorts in Jamaica touting “mystical experiences and stress relief through ‘magic mushrooms’” as a means of boosting tourism to the Caribbean island.

“The opportunity is there,” Gabriel Heron, the vice president of marketing at Jamaica Promotions Corporation, told the outlet. “How we position this particular tourism experience will more than likely be aligned with the health and wellness industry.”

For the uninitiated, mushrooms containing the psychoactive compound psilocybin are currently illegal in the U.S., as well as much of Europe. That said, they aren’t illegal in Jamaica. And, based on an estimate that the psychedelic industry could grow to be worth $8 billion globally in the next six years, it makes sense that they would be looking to capitalize on that fact by seeking investment.

For context, one of the resorts — MycoMeditations in Treasure Beach — is reportedly charging $23,500 for a week-long stay, which includes three dosing sessions. While that might sound pricey for some, one guest claims to have “emerged feeling what love is for the first time in my life.” And who are we to put a price tag on love?

In all seriousness, though, psilocybin has proven effective in the treatment of anxiety and depression, as well as eating disorders, in some clinical trials. In MycoMeditation sessions, guests reportedly “lie on recliners or yoga mats, listening to music” in groups of up to 12 people, followed by discussions with therapists and counselors who are trained to detect bad trips. So, to that end, it really does read like a mental health play. Of course, it stands to reason that those looking to quell their anxiety won’t be the only ones flocking to Jamaica in search of magic mushrooms, but dosing is predetermined by the staff.

Interested in where else on the planet you can trip on vacation? The Netherlands, Spain and Costa Rica are also home to psychedelic retreats.

