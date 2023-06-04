InsideHook
Sports | June 4, 2023 6:49 pm

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Retiring From Professional Soccer

A singular career full of physics-defying moments

Zlatan celebrating
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan at Dacia Arena on March 18, 2023.
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The sport of soccer just got a little less exciting. Zlatan Ibrahimović has, according to multiple sources, announced his retirement from professional soccer following his departure from AC Milan. Over the course of his career — which began at hometown club Malmö FF and included stints at Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona — he developed a reputation as one of the best players of his generation and as someone whose skills actually justified his outsized personality.

Upon departing AC Milan, fans held up signs reading “Godbye Zlatan Ibrahimovic!” When he announced he would leave PSG, he wrote, “I came like a king, left like a legend.” And when he departed Manchester United for the Los Angeles Galaxy, he took out a full page ad in the Los Angeles Times reading, “Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.”

And then he did this in his first game for the Galaxy.

This wasn’t the only instance where he scored a goal in a way that made observers wonder if Zlatan controlled time and space. There’s also the time he pulled off a 30-yard bicycle kick goal against England. Watching footage of this is literally jaw-dropping. It’s one thing to attempt a shot like that when a keeper is that far off their line; it’s another to do so as a bicycle kick.

I saw Zlatan play in person exactly once, when PSG played an International Champions Cup match at Red Bull Arena. What was interesting about that match was the way that Zlatan moved with the rest of the team, one uniformed player among 11 on the pitch. And then, at one point, there was an opening and he was simply there — standing precisely where he needed to be. And, of course, he scored.

Excerpt: What Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Had to Say in His Last Interview
Excerpt: What Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Had to Say in His Last Interview

The finale of "Diego Maradona: The Last Interview" is the final interview the Argentina legend gave before his 2020 death

Not all of Zlatan’s pronouncements were as enjoyable to take in, such as his 2021 criticism of LeBron James for addressing politics. But overall, Zlatan’s extraordinary career and outsized personality will make for an impressive legacy in the game — made even more so by the fact that he continued playing at the highest levels of the sport until the age of 41. He was a truly singular player on the pitch — with all that that implies.

More Like This

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga
The Pro Athletes Who Make the Most Money on Instagram, Revealed
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doubles Down on "Stick to Sports" Mantra in Response to LeBron James
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doubles Down on “Stick to Sports” Mantra in Response to LeBron James
Why Winning the World Cup Is Mostly a Money-Losing Endeavor
Why Winning the World Cup Is Mostly a Money-Losing Endeavor

Recommended

Suggested for you

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better
The 10 Best Places to Visit This Summer: Trips for Every Kind of Traveler

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Asteroid City Brews, Tito’s Golf and Leica Q3
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
buffalo chicken sandwich on a plate with a pickle and cup of fries.

This Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Is the Perfect Summer Meal
Bully

An Album About Grief, Inspired by a Dog
aya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Who Wants to Date a Funny Woman? No One, It Seems.
a collage of personalized Father's day gifts on a yellow background

18 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything
These are the best accessories and pieces of gear to have at the lake in 2023

Gear Up for an Unforgettable Summer With These 12 Lake Day Accessories
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a watercolor background

The Best White Sneakers for Men Help You Flex Clean Summer Style
Photos of celebrities and actors by Greg Williams from his new book "Greg Williams Photo Breakdowns: The Stories Behind 100 Portraits"

Celebrity Photographer Greg Williams Takes Us Behind the Lens of 10 Photos

Trending

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better