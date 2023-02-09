InsideHook
Sports | February 9, 2023 12:27 pm

NFL’s New Flex Scheduling Plan May Endanger Player Health

Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted at this terrible and unsafe idea during his Super Bowl press conference

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LVII at Phoenix Convention Center on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Thursday night flex scheduling may be coming
Peter Casey/Getty Images
By Kirk Miller

Forget player safety: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell not only said flex scheduling is coming to ESPN’s Monday Night Football next fall, but that Amazon may have the same option to switch out games at the last minute for the Thursday night game.

“It wouldn’t at all surprise me at some point that we have it on Thursdays at some stage, but not today,” Goodell said on Wednesday (per Front Office Sports). “It will certainly be something that’ll be on our horizon.”

Al Michaels Reflects on NFL’s “Dreadful” Thursday Night Games as Ratings Fall
Al Michaels Reflects on NFL’s “Dreadful” Thursday Night Games as Ratings Fall

In its first season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, "Thursday Night Football " averaged 9.6 million viewers

NBC has had the ability for a few years to “flex” games to their Sunday night timeslot, which means for some weeks every season the network can schedule better matchups. According to the NFL, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night can be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-17; only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, with the original Sunday night game moved to a Sunday afternoon (there’s also some flexibility between Sunday afternoon games and some different rules for Week 18).

No further details were offered on how this would work for games on different days of the week, which would completely upend team schedules, frustrate ticketholders and, oh yeah, present a real danger to players who would suddenly be playing on shortened weeks.

Needless to say, the idea has very few fans and lots of opposition.

“There is zero chance the NFL Players Association agrees to shifting games to Thursdays,” Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead claims, noting that players — even given weeks in advance notice of the change — hate playing games with little prep and already hate Thursday night games.

So why do this? Well, Thursday night games were abysmal in 2022, and ratings were way down as the games shifted from television to Amazon. And Goodell claims Thursday night games don’t bring additional injuries, although the NFL has an incredibly poor track record when it comes to safety (or caring about safety).

More Like This

Frank Reich is coaching a new team.
Lawyer: Frank Reich Hiring Exposes “Legitimate Race Problem” in NFL
Tua Tagovailoa warms up against the San Francisco 49ers. Did the quarterback's concussions or Damar Hamlin's near-fatal injury hurt the NFL more?
Did Tua Tagovailoa’s Concussions or Damar Hamlin’s Injury Hurt NFL More?
Damar Hamlin of the Bills on the sideline during a preseason game.
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin’s “Remarkable Improvement,” He Still Has No Pension

Recommended

Suggested for you

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000

Keep Reading

Moses Rashid, founder of The Edit LDN

Meet the British Entrepreneur Taking the Sneaker Market to the Next Level
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.

It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Aerial view of Montreal, Canada in winter

How to Spend a Perfect Winter Weekend in Montreal
A flower bouquet from The Bouqs Co, now $20 off

The Best Last-Minute Deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day
The Sonos Arc and the Sonos Beam soundbars in a head to head battle.

Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam: Which Is the Best Sonos Soundbar for You?
The Ford F-150 Lightning, the top trim model of the electric pickup truck, on an intergalactic background. Here's our review of the truck.

Review: Ford F-150 Lightning (Mostly) Fulfills the Promise of a New Era
Tony Romo in an ad for Michelob ULTRA.

What Tony Romo Is Looking Forward to in Super Bowl LVII
a collage of items from the Huckberry Winter Sale on a unfocused brown background

Huckberry's Humongous Winter Sale Is Officially On
The Keen Howser III Slip-On is a perfect slipper shoe for lounging, camping and travel

Review: Keen's Hybrid Slip-On Adventure Shoe Is Casual Footwear Perfection

Trending

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party