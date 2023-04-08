InsideHook
Music | April 8, 2023 2:50 pm

Timothée Chalamet is the Latest Actor to Do His Own Singing in a Music Biopic

He's set to play Bob Dylan on screen

Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet will be playing Bob Dylan in a new biopic.
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There’s a particular challenge facing any actor tasked with playing an iconic presence on screen: how much should they transform themselves physically to evoke memories of the historic figure in question? For actors playing a famous musician, the question is even more pronounced: should they attempt to channel the real-life figure musically, or rely on lip-syncing or some other sleight of hand?

And now, we know what route Timothée Chalamet will be taking when he plays Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic. As Pitchfork reports, director James Mangold shared the information in comments made to the media at a recent Star Wars-related event. (Mangold has an upcoming project set in the fictional universe in question.)

Chalamet isn’t alone in taking this route. Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon did something similar for their roles in Walk the Line, as did Sam Riley as Joy Division vocalist Ian Curtis in Control. Tom Hiddleston performed an entire live set of Hank Williams songs after playing the musician in the film I Saw the Light. Others have split the difference — when Jaime Foxx played Ray Charles on screen, he didn’t do his own singing, but he did handle his own piano playing.

Perhaps the apex of this, however, can be found in the 2007 film What We Do is Secret, about the cult L.A. punk band the Germs. Actor Shane West played Germs vocalist Darby Crash, who died in 1980. West did a memorable enough job in the role that the surviving members — including Foo Fighers’ Pat Smear — ended up reuniting for a new version of the band with West on vocals, which continued to play shows over the years that followed.

What Shaped Bob Dylan’s 1960s Politics?
What Shaped Bob Dylan’s 1960s Politics?

Revisiting an icon's formative years

Details are relatively scarce about the project beyond that — though Chalamet’s age suggests a focus on a relatively young Dylan. Once complete, it should make for an interesting double bill with director Todd Haynes’s impressionistic I’m Not There, which famously used multiple actors to play aspects of Dylan. Mangold’s film won’t be the only place to hear Dylan songs on the big screen, either — an onscreen version of the musical Girl From the North Country is also in the works.

More Like This

Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.
Bob Dylan Reveals His Favorite Contemporary Artists
Bob Dylan
One Folk Song Fueled Two Different Bob Dylan Songs
Bob Dylan
The Best, Worst and Weirdest Lines From Bob Dylan’s New Book

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’

Keep Reading

Lead SurfX coach, J.D.

Follow Your Own “Endless Summer” With This Surfing Program in Costa Rica
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in "Air"

Is “Air” a Worthy Ben and Matt Reunion?
The Harvey Weinstein verdict, as drawn by Jane Rosenberg

America's Best Court Artist Prepared Her Whole Life for Trump
Christine Wiseman and her elevated takes on both a Pornstar Martini and a hotel bar in the new Moxy Williamsburg

How Christine Wiseman Is Transforming the Hotel Bar
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

At Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Old Town Gets a New Twist
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab
A box kit from Nebula Genomics

Review: Nebula Genomics Offers Health Analysis Via Genetic Testing
Four trail running shoes on a grass background

The Best Trail Shoes for Off-Road Running
Virginia's Creeper Trail has some hidden food gems, if you're willing to make some pit stops.

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise

Trending

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History