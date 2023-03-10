InsideHook
Music | March 10, 2023 4:14 pm

What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?

Lawsuits, bodyguards, corporate cards and more

journey on tour
Journey on their most recent tour.
Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 2001, an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music focused on the history of the band Journey. Watching it at the time suggested far more behind-the-scenes drama than the group’s anthemic music suggested — especially surrounding the late-90s departure of vocalist Steve Perry, who sang on the band’s biggest hits. Watching it at the time, one might have thought that that would be the apex of intra-band conflict.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case at all. And if you’re remotely curious about what other issues the band is facing these days, read on.

So, what’s happening with Journey? A recent article from SFist reports that the band’s longest-tenured members, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, have hired bodyguards while the band continues touring. The purpose of said bodyguards? Keeping Cain out of Schon’s dressing room, and vice versa.

Is this the first time Cain and Schon have clashed? No. An epic Billboard article chronicles the bad blood between the two, which includes Schon suing Cain over Cain’s refusal to let him use Journey’s corporate American Express card. For his part, Cain has argued that Schon has used the Journey card for personal expenses.

Is the band doing anything to calm things down? Maybe. In December, Journey hired a new manager, Mike Kobayashi, in the hopes that they would be able to resolve the drama. Though according to Billboard‘s report, Kobayashi is no longer working with the group.

Tom Petty’s Estate Isn’t Happy With Kari Lake’s Use of “I Won’t Back Down”
Tom Petty’s Estate Isn’t Happy With Kari Lake’s Use of “I Won’t Back Down”

It's not the first time they've sent a cease and desist letter to a political campaign

Does any of this have to do with politics? Seems like it! Though it might be more accurate to say that it’s not about politics as much as it’s about being political at all. Late last year, Schon sent Cain a cease-and-desist letter after the latter performed at Mar-a-Lago in a set that included some Journey songs. “Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or as a representative of the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach,” the letter stated.

What’s next for the band? Journey’s tour continues. According to their website, they have shows booked through May of this year.

More Like This

"SNL" Journey sketch
Can Marching Bands Make a Journey Song Better? “SNL” Says Yes.
Steve Perry Opens up about Leaving Journey and Returning to Music
Steve Perry Opens up about Leaving Journey and Returning to Music
Craig Finn and Franz Nicolay of the Hold Steady
As High as the First Time: An Interview With the Hold Steady, the Best Rock Band of the 21st Century

Recommended

Suggested for you

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?

Keep Reading

Starlet Kathy Marlowe goes out to the famous Macambo nightclub on the Sunset Strip on December 1, 1954, in Hollywood, California.

Uncovering the Sunset Strip’s Secret History of “Glamor and Gambling”
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier holds up his hot sauce line.

How the Celebrity Hot Sauce Collab Came to Be
katie parla's food of the italian islands cookbook

Exploring the Diverse Foodways of the Italian Islands
The Batmobile, based on a 1969 Dodge Charger, in "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson

The Oscar for Best Movie Car of the Year Goes To…
Models wearing Everlane jeans, now on sale

This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane
The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long, on a purple background

Why the Dyson Airwrap Will Always Be the Best Gift You Can Give
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Cocktail and bar maestro Leo Robitschek with

An Insider's Guide to the Best Bars in London
A martini with a lemon twist

Chicago Bartenders Offer Strong Opinions and Fresh Takes on the Martini

Trending

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever