InsideHook
Music | February 1, 2023 4:10 pm

Someone Sent Cremated Remains to The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser

He detailed the situation in an epic Twitter thread

Hamilton Leithauser
Hamilton Leithauser performs on the Sutro Stage during the 2017 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
FilmMagic/FilmMagic
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What does a successful working musician tend to get in their mail every week? You might think the answer would be fan letters or new music or something else connected to their professional pursuits. In the case of Hamilton Leithauser — best known for his work in The Walkmen, as well as an acclaimed solo career — the answer is a little different. In his case, the answer to the question, “What’s in your mail?” is, well, the remains of someone who died.

If you think that’s bizarre, don’t worry — so does Leithauser. In a concise but epic Twitter thread, he described the process of receiving a package addressed only to the “current resident” at his address. (Leithauser has lived there for six years.) Inside were the cremains of someone who died in October of 2017. As for whose remains those were….well, that’s still a mystery.

This is genuinely surreal for any number of reasons, not the least of which is that — assumably — somewhere out there is a family wondering just where the cremains of their loved one are. It certainly doesn’t reflect well on the funeral home Leithauser reached out to in the hopes of getting some resolution to the matter and seems wholly disinterested in actually resolving the matter.

Hopefully someone can get to the bottom of this and reunite these cremains with their intended destination. Which is a genuinely bizarre sentence to write, and yet it’s entirely accurate in this situation.

More Like This

coronavirus music, COVID-19
Hamilton Leithauser Delivers a Hopeful Album When We Need It Most
Kevin Morby in a suede jacket for his new album, This Is a Photograph
Kevin Morby Made a Pandemic Record Worth Celebrating
How Scotch and Storytelling Is a Partnership for the Ages
How Scotch and Storytelling Is a Partnership for the Ages

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know

Keep Reading

Hands holding a receipt for car feature subscriptions. Automakers are beginning to charge recurring subscription fees for certain features.

5 Questions to Consider Before Cars Become Subscription Hell
Aerial view of Santiago, Chile in front of the Andes Mountains

The 6 Best Luxury Hotels in Santiago, Chile
A glass and a bottle of George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend

George Dickel’s Latest Whiskies Offer Bold Nods to the Past
Courant's Catch:3 on a table with glasses and AirPods and a phone. Courant is throwing a sale on tech accessories for Valentine's Day.

Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off
Flowers, weekender bag and a candle, all great splurge worthy gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2023

The 11 Best Splurge-Worthy Items to Gift for Valentine’s Day
Driver change during Practice #1 #9 Pfaff Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), GTD PRO; Klaus Bachler (AUT), Patrick Pilet (FRA), Laurens Vanthoor (BEL)

Inside One of the World's Most Grueling Endurance Races
The movie poster for "Cocaine Bear"

The Best Movies, TV, Games and Music for February
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
a collage of models in The North Face fleeces on a grey background

Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival