War Photographer Gabriele Micalizzi on Close Calls, Embedding With Russians and the Worst Moment of His Life

Since then, Micalizzi has been documenting conflicts in places like Iraq, Libya, Syria and Gaza. Most recently, he was in Ukraine, where he was the only non-partisan photographer embedded with the Russians in the Donbas. This is a man who vividly recalls the smell of the 30 stacked corpses he had to crawl between in a makeshift morgue in order to get to safety on one occasion.

“It’s the kind of smell you never forget,” he says, matter-of-factly. But the scariest thing about the Donbas? The topography. “Very flat. No cover.”