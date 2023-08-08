This month, a much-anticipated restaurant from chef Stephen Sandoval opened in the West Loop, not far from the latest outpost of the multi-city taco chain, Tacombi, in Fulton Market. And while many spots claim to offer “modern takes on classic dishes,” you’ll actually want to check out the latest restaurant from the team at Indienne, serving contemporary Middle Eastern fare in River North. Finally, there’s a new American joint giving locals and tourists alike a break from the chain restaurants on Michigan Ave. Here are all the best new restaurants in Chicago to try this month.

Diego’s tostadas Diego

West Loop

You’re here because: You fell in love with the food at chef Noah Sandoval’s Soho House pop-up, Sueños.

You’re dining on: Baja-style street food like tostadas piled high with avocado, tuna and salsa macha or snapper and coconut ceviche. Other menu standouts include shrimp tacos and burritos, as well as a signature take on a classic juicy cheeseburger with macha aioli, avocado and pickled jalapeños. Wet your whistle with one of the numerous cocktails like the Flor Morada, made with hibiscus, smoke, spice and mezcal, or opt for a beer or glass of Mexican wine.

459 N. Ogden Ave. (map)

Interior of The Evie Yancu

Streeterville

You’re here because: You’re looking for a non-chain option for dinner or drinks on Michigan Ave.

You’re dining on: Sushi, cocktails and American favorites kicked up a notch inside the former Bandera space. The swanky dining room and bar is filled with dark leather and wood tones, offering a cool respite from the hustle and bustle of the Mag Mile. Grab a seat at the bar for a Yuzu Sour or Barrel Aged Old Fashioned paired with the signature roll featuring tuna, yellowtail, mango, salmon, cucumber and avocado. Heartier appetites will love the Chicago-style hot dog with American Wagyu or the filet mignon with garlic herb butter.

537 N. Michigan Ave. (map)

The spread at Sifr © Neil John Burger Photography

River North

You’re here because: You need a solid dinner option for a group with varying dietary preferences.

You’re dining on: Modern Middle Eastern fare from the chefs behind ROOH Chicago and Indienne. The bright River North space acts as a cheerful backdrop for enjoying Middle Eastern dishes like halloumi with roasted beets, dukkah and honey pomegranate molasses or black tiger prawn kebabs with a toum and harissa emulsion, lemon, dill and pickled onions. Larger plates like the sea bass with chermoula and pickled turnips or the summer pea and fava manti are great for sharing. Sip on one of 10 interesting cocktails like the Itnan, with turmeric-infused tequila, Chartreuse, grapefruit and carbonated water, or the Tamaniya, made with medjool date-washed Japanese whisky and chocolate bitters.

660 N. Orleans St. (map)

Tacombi’s birria tacos Tacombi

Fulton Market

You’re here because: You’re never one to pass up a fresh taco inspired by flavors from Mexico’s 32 states.

You’re dining on: Tacos and Margaritas from this seven-city chain in uber-Instagrammable digs. Taco options are plentiful — think al pastor, crispy fish, beef birria and more, plus quesadillas and burritos. All the classic cocktails from Margaritas and Palomas to Piña Xoladas are on the menu, as are a selection of freshly made aguas frescas with watermelon, pineapple or hibiscus.



126 N. Peoria St. (map)