InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | August 8, 2023 6:22 am

The Best New Restaurants in Chicago Include a Standout Mexican Spot

Plus modern Middle Eastern, sushi and new American fare

Interior of Tacombi
Here are the best new restaurants in Chicago
Charlie Bennet
By Amanda Topper @amandatopper

This month, a much-anticipated restaurant from chef Stephen Sandoval opened in the West Loop, not far from the latest outpost of the multi-city taco chain, Tacombi, in Fulton Market. And while many spots claim to offer “modern takes on classic dishes,” you’ll actually want to check out the latest restaurant from the team at Indienne, serving contemporary Middle Eastern fare in River North. Finally, there’s a new American joint giving locals and tourists alike a break from the chain restaurants on Michigan Ave. Here are all the best new restaurants in Chicago to try this month.

Digeo's tostadas
Diego’s tostadas
Diego

Diego

West Loop

You’re here because: You fell in love with the food at chef Noah Sandoval’s Soho House pop-up, Sueños.

You’re dining on: Baja-style street food like tostadas piled high with avocado, tuna and salsa macha or snapper and coconut ceviche. Other menu standouts include shrimp tacos and burritos, as well as a signature take on a classic juicy cheeseburger with macha aioli, avocado and pickled jalapeños. Wet your whistle with one of the numerous cocktails like the Flor Morada, made with hibiscus, smoke, spice and mezcal, or opt for a beer or glass of Mexican wine.

459 N. Ogden Ave. (map)

The Evie
Interior of The Evie
Yancu

The Evie

Streeterville

You’re here because: You’re looking for a non-chain option for dinner or drinks on Michigan Ave.

You’re dining on: Sushi, cocktails and American favorites kicked up a notch inside the former Bandera space. The swanky dining room and bar is filled with dark leather and wood tones, offering a cool respite from the hustle and bustle of the Mag Mile. Grab a seat at the bar for a Yuzu Sour or Barrel Aged Old Fashioned paired with the signature roll featuring tuna, yellowtail, mango, salmon, cucumber and avocado. Heartier appetites will love the Chicago-style hot dog with American Wagyu or the filet mignon with garlic herb butter.

537 N. Michigan Ave. (map)

This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner
This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner

Itoko chef Gene Kato shared his spice-centric recipe

The spread at Sifr
© Neil John Burger Photography

Sifr

River North

You’re here because: You need a solid dinner option for a group with varying dietary preferences.

You’re dining on: Modern Middle Eastern fare from the chefs behind ROOH Chicago and Indienne. The bright River North space acts as a cheerful backdrop for enjoying Middle Eastern dishes like halloumi with roasted beets, dukkah and honey pomegranate molasses or black tiger prawn kebabs with a toum and harissa emulsion, lemon, dill and pickled onions. Larger plates like the sea bass with chermoula and pickled turnips or the summer pea and fava manti are great for sharing. Sip on one of 10 interesting cocktails like the Itnan, with turmeric-infused tequila, Chartreuse, grapefruit and carbonated water, or the Tamaniya, made with medjool date-washed Japanese whisky and chocolate bitters.

660 N. Orleans St. (map)

Tacombi's birria tacos
Tacombi’s birria tacos
Tacombi

Tacombi

Fulton Market

You’re here because: You’re never one to pass up a fresh taco inspired by flavors from Mexico’s 32 states.

You’re dining on: Tacos and Margaritas from this seven-city chain in uber-Instagrammable digs. Taco options are plentiful — think al pastor, crispy fish, beef birria and more, plus quesadillas and burritos. All the classic cocktails from Margaritas and Palomas to Piña Xoladas are on the menu, as are a selection of freshly made aguas frescas with watermelon, pineapple or hibiscus. 

126 N. Peoria St. (map)

More Like This

Rows of whiskey on a shelf behind a bar
This Chicago Bar Has 1,000 Whiskeys and $1 Beer Specials
Outdoor neon sign on The Berghoff
Chicago’s Best Historic Bars
The 11 Best Bars in Chicago, According to Bartenders
The 11 Best Bars in Chicago, According to Bartenders

Most Popular

In this photo illustration, a hand holding a TV remote control in front of the Netflix logo on a TV screen. There’s an Easy Way to Improve Sound on Netflix
Walking shoes hero The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
"We’re dancing animals," Vonnegut said. "How beautiful it is to get up and go do something." Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
A rugby player getting his neck massaged. A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
Nothing says you care like releasing your significant other's low back. Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner

Recommended

Suggested for you

There’s an Easy Way to Improve Sound on Netflix
The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner

Keep Reading

mai tai with the bottle of JW&N 17

The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
Little Red Door bar in Paris

Where to Drink in Paris According to the Director of a Top-Five Bar in the World
Affectionate polyamorous thrupple on tinted background

A Field Guide to the Many Forms of Ethical Non-Monogamy
Dirtbag fishing in Chilean Patagonia

Brown Trout and Empanadas: Chasing Adventure in Chilean Patagonia
Nothing says you care like releasing your significant other's low back.

Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner
Exterior of Rubell Museum

Here’s Exactly What to See at the New DC Outpost of the Rubell Museum
Chef de cuisine Joe Milenhovic's pesto.

A Pesto Lover’s Guide to Making Your Own
Meteor shower over Sedona, Arizona

San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
The Rod & Gun Club Resort exterior

Everglades City Is the Gateway to Spectacular Outdoor Adventure

Trending

The Browns May Have Something in Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
The 11 Best New Watches of July
The Imbiber’s Guide to Newport, Rhode Island
A Field Guide to the Many Forms of Ethical Non-Monogamy