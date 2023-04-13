InsideHook
Home & Design | April 13, 2023

Tons of Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale. Here’s What to Buy Right Now.

Get your backyard equipped for outdoor hangs

Our favorite Outer set is on sale.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

It’s currently 80 degrees here in New York City, and while we’re slightly unprepared for such high temperatures in April, we’re welcoming the blue skies and sun — and getting quite excited for even more warm-weather days ahead.

But it’s also got us thinking, with more opportunities to spend outdoors, we’re in desperate need of a backyard refresh. Luckily, though, a bunch of furniture brands are throwing outdoor furniture sales right now.

You can save up to 25% on beautifully designed pieces during Design Within Reach’s Outdoor Sale, or take a whopping 50% off Villa’s collection of sturdy seating sets. While other notable furniture brands like Burrow and Outer are discounting their top-rated outdoor pieces.

There’s a lot to shop, so if you’re looking to zhuzh up your backyard or patio before summer officially rolls in, below are ten top-notch products to start with.

Shelly Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge
Shelly Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge

If you’re just looking to get your tanning on, this affordable lounger from Wayfair is the way to go.

Buy Here : $71$52
Business & Pleasure Co. Hammock
Business & Pleasure Co. Hammock

Or if you prefer to hang, this good-looking hammock from Anthropologie.

Buy Here : $298$250
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your cold-weather backyard get-togethers — but they also come with a free carry case for road adventures.

Buy Here : $400$260
Union Rustic Loya Outdoor Bar Set
Union Rustic Loya Outdoor Bar Set

A no-frills outdoor bar that’d look pretty sweet poolside.

Buy Here : $380$279
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair

A classic lounge chair made from recycled, waterproof plastic that’s now 20% off.

Buy Here : $795$636
Parker Aluminum Outdoor Loveseat Set with Coffee Table
Parker Aluminum Outdoor Loveseat Set with Coffee Table

Use code SPRINGSALE to take a generous 50% off Villa’s entire Parker Collection, a line of comfortable, handsome and rustproof aluminum patio furniture.

Buy Here : $1,500$647
Burrow Relay Outdoor Dining Set, Table & 4 Chairs
Burrow Relay Outdoor Dining Set, Table & 4 Chairs

Take $400 off Burrow’s sturdy dining table set which features a sophisticated-looking, self-draining table and four chairs.

Buy Here : $1,985$1,585
Design Within Reach Palissade Dining Set, Chairs
Design Within Reach Palissade Dining Set, Chairs

Design Within Reach’s elevated outdoor dining set may fool you with looks. But it’s actually a pretty hardwearing piece of furniture, made from weatherproof powder-coated steel.

Buy Here : $2,695$2,021
Design Within Reach Crosshatch Outdoor Settee
Design Within Reach Crosshatch Outdoor Settee

Featuring UV- and mildew-resistant Sunbrella upholstery, this sectional offers good-looks and comfortable seating.

Buy Here : $4,495$3,820
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs

We’re big fans of Outer. The brand’s durable, beautifully designed outdoor sets are significantly discounted.

Buy Here : $6,950$4,865

