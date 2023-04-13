Tons of Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale. Here’s What to Buy Right Now.
Get your backyard equipped for outdoor hangs
It’s currently 80 degrees here in New York City, and while we’re slightly unprepared for such high temperatures in April, we’re welcoming the blue skies and sun — and getting quite excited for even more warm-weather days ahead.
But it’s also got us thinking, with more opportunities to spend outdoors, we’re in desperate need of a backyard refresh. Luckily, though, a bunch of furniture brands are throwing outdoor furniture sales right now.
Review: Outer’s Outdoor Furniture Is Worth the Splurge
We put the DTC label's backyard wares to the test
You can save up to 25% on beautifully designed pieces during Design Within Reach’s Outdoor Sale, or take a whopping 50% off Villa’s collection of sturdy seating sets. While other notable furniture brands like Burrow and Outer are discounting their top-rated outdoor pieces.
There’s a lot to shop, so if you’re looking to zhuzh up your backyard or patio before summer officially rolls in, below are ten top-notch products to start with.
Shelly Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge
If you’re just looking to get your tanning on, this affordable lounger from Wayfair is the way to go.
Business & Pleasure Co. Hammock
Or if you prefer to hang, this good-looking hammock from Anthropologie.
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your cold-weather backyard get-togethers — but they also come with a free carry case for road adventures.
Union Rustic Loya Outdoor Bar Set
A no-frills outdoor bar that’d look pretty sweet poolside.
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
A classic lounge chair made from recycled, waterproof plastic that’s now 20% off.
Parker Aluminum Outdoor Loveseat Set with Coffee Table
Use code SPRINGSALE to take a generous 50% off Villa’s entire Parker Collection, a line of comfortable, handsome and rustproof aluminum patio furniture.
Burrow Relay Outdoor Dining Set, Table & 4 Chairs
Take $400 off Burrow’s sturdy dining table set which features a sophisticated-looking, self-draining table and four chairs.
Design Within Reach Palissade Dining Set, Chairs
Design Within Reach’s elevated outdoor dining set may fool you with looks. But it’s actually a pretty hardwearing piece of furniture, made from weatherproof powder-coated steel.
Design Within Reach Crosshatch Outdoor Settee
Featuring UV- and mildew-resistant Sunbrella upholstery, this sectional offers good-looks and comfortable seating.
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs
We’re big fans of Outer. The brand’s durable, beautifully designed outdoor sets are significantly discounted.
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you