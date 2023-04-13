It’s currently 80 degrees here in New York City, and while we’re slightly unprepared for such high temperatures in April, we’re welcoming the blue skies and sun — and getting quite excited for even more warm-weather days ahead.

But it’s also got us thinking, with more opportunities to spend outdoors, we’re in desperate need of a backyard refresh. Luckily, though, a bunch of furniture brands are throwing outdoor furniture sales right now.

You can save up to 25% on beautifully designed pieces during Design Within Reach’s Outdoor Sale, or take a whopping 50% off Villa’s collection of sturdy seating sets. While other notable furniture brands like Burrow and Outer are discounting their top-rated outdoor pieces.

There’s a lot to shop, so if you’re looking to zhuzh up your backyard or patio before summer officially rolls in, below are ten top-notch products to start with.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your cold-weather backyard get-togethers — but they also come with a free carry case for road adventures. Buy Here : $400 $260