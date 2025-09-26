Teacher and Student: How Jeff Tweedy’s “Solo Band” Is Revitalizing His Career

During each of my interviews with the band, we spent a considerable amount of time talking about this idea of creativity as a lifestyle — as a choice you make that is even more important than whatever the final result of that creativity winds up being. The point, in lots of ways, is that merely deciding to make something, to align yourself with the spirit of creating, is in itself transformative. I spoke with all of them about how this philosophy has an effect that, for me, a guy who’s written about music on and off for most of his career, turns much of the artist/critic relationship upside down in a way that I find jarring but ultimately freeing. When just making stuff is the point, it almost puts the stuff being made above criticism.