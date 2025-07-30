Country Thunder Wisconsin 2025 Diary

After bringing Ashely McBryde back out for “Wait in the Truck,” he sang “Truck Bed,” leaping off the stage and over to the pit while fans screamed and security cried on the inside trying to pull him away and back to stage. The word “truck” was used well over 200 times in the span of 10 minutes, but boy, that song is a banger. The more relaxed, mainstream country side of HARDY also came through songs in the middle of the set, as he fondly recalled his last Country Thunder performance in 2022 when it poured rain, his stage shifted and yet fans still showed up to see him. He graciously thanked the crowd and ended his set with fireworks exploding behind the stage while yelling, “Good luck, Jelly Roll!” and mic dropped.