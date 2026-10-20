Since I First Heard You: The Avalanches and Me

Autumn in the Alps. The yellow larches. The icy clarity of the blue skies. The sun slanted low, the shadows lengthening across the velvety fields. “Overcome” became my soundtrack to this landscape, as well as to my own internal landscape, however turbulent. I played it on repeat in the car. I fixated on one sample in particular. “This is to the Champagne crew,” an unknown man intones. “We do not need anybody, we are independent.” I could feel my father, now 10 months gone, starting to slip from my day to day, my sadness losing its shape, its sharpness. I could feel myself ready to live a life less informed by his own, to be more of me, whatever that was. And yet I didn’t want to lose that grief because losing it felt like a betrayal of my father.