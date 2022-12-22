The 30 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Openings of 2023

The upcoming year’s hotel and resort openings are shaping up to be the most exciting in years, as many properties that experienced years-long pandemic delays are finally able to open their doors to travelers and many top hospitality brands are expanding portfolios in brand-new locations. From ultra-chic boutique hotels in bustling cities to landmark properties in remote wildlife sanctuaries from legacy names, there’s a whole lot of luxury travel to be excited about in 2023.
Rosewood Resorts is officially coming to Hawaii in 2023. Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort will be located on the Big Island and serve as a reincarnation of the iconic namesake hotel that closed in 2011.
Why You Should Book: The 81-acre property will feature 150 hale (upscale bungalows crafted in a traditional Hawaiian style) and a full-service Asaya, the brand’s signature wellness concept. The property will be 100% solar powered and house a cultural center for guests to immerse themselves in the history and culture of this incredible landscape.
Anticipated Opening Date: Summer 2023
Other Notable 2023 Rosewood Resorts Openings: Doha, Qatar; Munich, Germany; Schloss Fuschl, Austria
California’s Central Coast just got even hotter thanks to this stunning 67-room and cottage property opening in the Santa Ynez Valley this winter in a rustically elegant setting on a historic estate.
Why You Should Book: Guests will enjoy a locally inspired culinary program, spa facilities in partnership with Jenni Kayne’s Oak Essentials and immersive experiences ranging from Wine Country cycling to bottling your own olive oil in the resort garden. Plus, guests will get to experience Californian indoor-outdoor living at its finest.
Anticipated Opening Date: February 2023
Oetker Collection will be transforming the beloved Chesterfield hotel that resided just off Worth Avenue into The Vineta Hotel next year, bringing its famed European hospitality to the U.S. for the first time.
Why You Should Book: Besides the impeccable location, The Vineta Hotel will honor its original Mediterranean Revival architecture while creating fewer but more spacious rooms for an even more luxurious stay. Plus, the locally adored Leopard Lounge will get a glamorous revamp with the addition of three other distinct drinking and dining outposts that are sure to be just as buzzy.
Anticipated Opening Date: Late 2023
The brilliant Martin Brudnizki and newcomer Flâneur Hospitality have teamed up to transform a Gilded Age manse into the city’s hottest new accommodation that will be Instagram-worthy at every turn.
Why You Should Book: The architecturally prominent property is within walking distance from some of both uptown and downtown’s best attractions, and its interiors will be infused with global flair. Terrace suites with private outdoor spaces will offer sweeping city views and the four food and beverage outposts are sure to become local hotspots.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2023
A new luxury hospitality brand from Under Canvas, ULUM’s first property is located 25 minutes south of Moab and will offer a chic yet context-appropriate experience for discerning travelers seeking an out-of-the-ordinary getaway.
Why You Should Book: The elevated, safari-inspired suite accommodations will offer all the modern luxuries while the property will feature upscale dining options, hot and cold dipping pools, and ample wellness and outdoor programming, including an Adventure Concierge. The brand is committed to sustainable development to minimize landscape impact and maximize the 360-degree views.
A new five-star accommodation is opening up in the showstopping 101-story St. Regis Chicago structure that currently houses ultra-luxe condominiums with unbeatable city, river and lake views.
Why You Should Book: The property is designed to be the ultimate urban oasis for travelers and highlight Chicago as a top foodie destination for innovative cuisine and cocktails. Expect a lavish wellness center that features a spectacular pool deck, gracious suites and butler service to make your stay as smooth and refreshing as possible.
Anticipated Opening Date: March 2023
Other Notable 2023 St. Regis Openings: Riviera Maya, Mexico
Boutique hospitality brand Appellation is all about bringing accessible luxury to the country’s most beautiful destinations, and their next outpost will be a bucolic eight-acre compound in Sonoma Country’s burgeoning Healdsburg.
Why You Should Book: Renowned chef Charlie Palmer and Four Seasons veteran Christopher Hunsberger are at the helm of this project, which means a destination-worthy restaurant and rooftop bar concept, a spa inspired by local agriculture, and thoughtful amenities like in-room cocktail supplies and winemaking classes. It’s also in close proximity to innovative wineries such as Aperture Estate, Medlock Ames and Flowers.
Anticipated Opening Date: “Harvest” 2023
Nestled in an exclusive and scenery-rich slice of Scottsdale, this Ritz-Carlton property is set to become one of the year’s top domestic wellness destinations for whatever type of retreat you’re in need of.
Why You Should Book: The 20-acre property will feature top-notch amenities including oxygen-enriched wellness rooms, secret gardens, an impeccable spa and a 400-square-foot pool with views of Camelback Mountain. The biophilic design will encourage guests to enjoy all of the resort’s phenomenal indoor-outdoor living spaces.
Other Notable 2023 Ritz-Carlton Openings: Portland, Oregon; Melbourne, Australia
Anticipated Opening Date: Fall 2023
After a fire ravaged the beloved hotel in 2019, The Rusty Parrot has been completely reimagined as an even more luxurious and amenity-rich stay in Jackson while still offering its signature elevated Western charm.
Why You Should Book: The family-owned property is home to a widely acclaimed restaurant, Wild Sage, that became a destination in its own right. While it’s walkable to Jackson’s idyllic downtown, there’s plenty to do on the property from indulging at the state-of-the-art spa after a long day’s hike to sipping a craft cocktail on the Wildlife Deck.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2023
The European hospitality brand is opening its first North American property in 2023, and it’s sure to be an instant classic for upscale accommodations on the Upper East Side.
Why You Should Book: Housed in the former Surrey Hotel, this property boasts an impeccable location, architecture and city views. Martin Brudnizki Studio is overseeing the design of the hotel’s 97 accommodations and 12 residences while Miami Beach’s Casa Tua is partnering on the food and beverage side.
Anticipated Opening Date: Q4 2023
Luxury travel in the DR is becoming even more lavish in 2023 thanks to this new hotel-within-a-hotel opening. The 7,000-acre Casa de Campo is adding an exclusive Premier Club experience with 58 rooms and suites.
Why You Should Book: The Premier Club will offer privacy and amenities galore, including oversized suites, a private butler, complimentary golf carts, exclusive indoor and outdoor lounges, plus customized pillows and aromatherapy menus for a perfect night’s sleep. The Premier Presidential Suite will make a perfect getaway for families with three bedrooms and a full kitchen.
Anticipated Opening Date: Early Winter 2023
Four Seasons is transforming a series of historic buildings, from a 16th-century church to a 1920s Beaux Arts masterpiece, into the ultimate destination for luxury travelers coming to this enchanting city.
Why You Should Book: The compound is located just outside Cartagena’s historic walled city (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and is just steps away from the best in entertainment and architecture. On-site, guests will enjoy six distinct food and beverage destinations as well as a generous pool deck with private cabanas and a signature Four Seasons spa and wellness center.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2023
Other Notable 2023 Four Seasons Openings: Suzhou, China; Dalian, China; The Pearl, Qatar
The French hospitality brand is opening its first property in the Americas this year in Panama City’s Casco Viejo district, a gorgeous UNESCO heritage site.
Why You Should Book: Enjoy continental European hospitality infused with Panamanian flavors, views and culturally inspired amenities. It’s sure to become one of the most beautiful home bases to explore the area’s incredible architecture, history and artistic spirit. And who wouldn’t want to start the day with French pastries and Panamanian coffee while overlooking the Pacific?
Anticipated Opening Date: January 2023
Baja California is one of our favorite emerging wine destinations right now, and Banyan Tree is currently preparing to offer a sustainable and immersive hospitality experience just 90 minutes from the U.S. border.
Why You Should Book: Banyan Tree is known for its design-centric, all-pool villa accommodations that offer stunning views and interiors. The 39-acre property will feature the brand’s first proprietary winery and vineyards, a rich culinary scene and a spa with treatments inspired by local medicinal plants from the on-site bio-endemic garden sanctuary.
Anticipated Opening Date: Summer 2023
Other Notable 2023 Banyan Tree Openings: Quzhou, China; Ilha Caldeira, Mozambique
While not exactly a traditional hotel, this new accommodation from Belmond will become part of its unrivaled French boat collection offering a cinematic journey through one of the most famous wine regions in the world: Champagne.
Why You Should Book: The three-cabin luxury barge is available for week-long private charters to enjoy the most unique and exclusive hospitality experience in the region. Personal Guest Experience Executives will curate ideal itineraries for each charter, from one-of-a-kind experiences with Maison Ruinart to private winery tours and helicopter charters to and from Paris.
Anticipated Opening Date: May 2023
A new design-centric hospitality destination coming to the heart of Paris’s lively Saint-Germain district. Nouvelle Vague film set-inspired interiors by Raphael Navot will make guests feel like the stars of their own glamorous mid-century movie.
Why You Should Book: A third of the stylish accommodations offer covet-worthy views of the Eiffel Tower and Sacré Coeur while a former principal of famed Experimental Group will be heading up the three dining venues. And you simply can’t beat the phenomenal Left Bank location.
Anticipated Opening Date: February 2023
This prestigious address that hosted the Overseas League of Scottish explorers is preparing to open its doors to a new age of adventurous and discerning travelers seeking an authentic taste of Edinburgh.
Why You Should Book: This Red Carnation Hotels property will have all the amenities we love about the brand: impeccable service, bespoke interiors, highly curated guest experiences and stellar beverage programming. Guests will enjoy views of Edinburgh Castle and a residents-only “Explorers Club” inspired by the building’s rich heritage and patriotic fervor.
Anticipated Opening Date: August 2023
Capri’s first hotel has been reimagined by Oetker Collection for the next generations of artists, tastemakers and jet-setters. The 50-room and suite property will likely offer one of the most sought-after slices of la dolce vita this year.
Why You Should Book: Michelin-starred chef Gennaro Esposito will be at the helm of the culinary and beverage programs, which include the striking beach club that will undoubtedly become the place to see and be seen on Capri. Each accommodation features its own balcony and terrace to privately savor the dreamy views of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Anticipated Opening Date: June 2023
London is getting a slew of exciting new hotels in 2023 and Raffles’ first property in the U.K. is one of the year’s most anticipated.
Why You Should Book: This historic, swoon-worthy address has been inhabited by the country’s top statesmen and spies, such as Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming, and The King’s Life Guards still stand opposite daily. Thierry Despont will oversee the interiors while Guerlain and PILLAR are partners on all things wellness. Plus, there will be a whopping nine restaurants and three bars on-site, and residential offerings if you just can’t get yourself to leave.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2023
Other Notable 2023 Raffles Openings: Boston, Mass; Sentosa, Singapore; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Where else better to open a new Nobu Hotel than in the city with the most Michelin stars per square meter, endless coastal beauty and deeply rooted cultural traditions? We can’t wait for this one.
Why You Should Book: This 20-room property will reside on the site of the famed Palacio Vista Eder overlooking La Concha Bay. Besides a signature Nobu restaurant, fans of the hospitality brand will get to savor its impeccable service, chic interiors and air of celebrity with a bit of Basque Country flair.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2023
Other Notable 2023 Nobu Hotel Openings: Rome, Italy; Marrakech, Morocco
Wine meets wellness at the upcoming COMO Le Montrachet, opening in the iconic region of Puligny-Montrachet. The brand’s first French property is sure to become a hospitality Grand Cru in stunning Burgundy.
Why You Should Book: Not only will guests be able to enjoy the splendor and renowned wines of Burgundy, but staying at a COMO Hotels and Resorts property will allow visitors to enjoy its signature culinary offerings and Shambhala wellness treatments on its 18th-century country estate designed by Paola Navone.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2023
Vienna will be a top destination for the upcoming year in light of the 150th anniversary of the city’s World’s Fair, and where better to stay than a new boutique hotel opened by a hot local luxury brand?
Why You Should Book: The property will be spread across two 19th-century buildings that house 111 rooms and suites full of shoppable goods and Viennese charm. Guests will enjoy a two-floor wellness center, an in-house coffee shop and a plant-forward restaurant with a rotating gallery of local artists.
Anticipated Opening Date: February 2023
Son Bunyola will be Virgin Limited Edition’s first Mediterranean property and it is designed to wow. The 810-acre estate is sprawled across sunny Mallorca and includes a mix of rooms, suites and villa accommodations.
Why You Should Book: The breathtaking estate is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers sea, cliff and olive grove views. It’s an outdoor lover’s paradise with opportunities to hike, bike, swim, play tennis, sail, deep sea fish and golf before unwinding at the luxurious spa. And there are plenty of options for daily excursions to charming nearby towns for impeccable food and art.
Anticipated Opening Date: Summer 2023
We’re anticipating that Bulgari’s first hotel opening in Rome will become the brand’s hospitality crown jewel. This property is filled with imperial splendor and boasts a stellar architectural restoration.
Why You Should Book: Located in the heart of the Campo Marzio, the location can’t be beat, but there are plenty of other reasons to make Bulgari Roma your home base. A Michelin-starred chef is running the food and bar program while the design of the property’s 114 suites, spa, gym, pool and library will all pay homage to the history of jewels.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2023
Other Notable 2023 Bulgari Hotel Openings: Tokyo, Japan
One of London’s, if not England’s, most iconic hotels is undergoing one of its largest reimaginings since first opening its doors in 1931, and we can’t wait to experience the next chapter.
Why You Should Book: Guests can still expect to be immersed in The Dorchester’s historic opulence while enjoying a slew of social destinations, from the Artists’ Bar that’s anticipated to be a local favorite and a fresh redesign of the beloved Promenade for enjoying the hotel’s legendary afternoon tea. The rooms, suites, grand entrance and lobby will also get a fresh update for the modern age throughout 2023, proving this property has an even grander legacy to come.
A striking new resort is gracing Dubai’s glittering skyline, and it just may be the city’s most luxurious. The resort is aiming high with dreams of reshaping ultra-luxury travel for the modern bon vivant.
Why You Should Book: Each of the 795 rooms and 44 suites and penthouses will feature bespoke amenities from heritage brands such as Frette, Graff and Hermés. There will be 17 dining options from names like José Andrés and Nobu, plus a day-to-night entertainment venue from Tao Hospitality and a cocktail bar by Heston Blumenthal that will house the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium. This one resort may give all of Las Vegas a run for its money.
Anticipated Opening Date: March 2023
The Peninsula Istanbul may prove to be the city’s most sought-after luxury hotel upon opening in 2023 for its dazzling architecture, lavish amenities and prime location on the Bosphorus.
Why You Should Book: Waterfront views abound, from the pool deck to the elegantly appointed suites and rooftop bar. The hotel will offer an array of wellness programming to kick the jet lag and you won’t want to miss the brand’s signature Afternoon Tea experience while savoring the gorgeous river views.
Anticipated Opening Date: February 2023
Other Notable 2023 Peninsula Openings: London, England
Luxury wellness resort brand Six Senses is opening its second property in India this year, just in time to start the new year off with a detox in the Himalayan foothills.
Why You Should Book: There are options for guests to stay for as few as three nights or as long as a month to achieve their health and wellness goals. The cuisine is based on what’s fresh from the estate’s organic gardens and influenced by the seasons and cultural traditions for unique dining experiences at each meal. Plus, this stylish retreat is housed in LEED Certified Platinum buildings for a sustainably minded stay.
Anticipated Opening Date: January 2023
Other Notable 2023 Six Senses Resorts Openings: Valais, Switzerland; Rome, Italy; Umluj, Saudi Arabia; Kanuhura, Maldives; London, England; Grenada
The award-winning Angama Mara safari lodge is getting an equally luxurious sister property in the new year in Kenya’s lesser-known, private Kimana Sanctuary that spans nearly 6,000 acres.
Why You Should Book: Angama Mara has cemented itself as one of Africa’s best safari lodges and Angama Amboseli looks to be equally as fabulous and even more exclusive. The property houses just 10 accommodations while offering an unbelievable host of amenities for every type of enthusiast, from photography studios and local art workshops to hot air ballooning and family safaris.
Anticipated Opening Date: November 2023
Janu, sister brand to the highly lauded Aman Resorts, launched in 2020 and will finally be opening its first property in 2023, located in Aman’s new residential complex in Tokyo.
Why You Should Book: Each of the 120 accommodations will overlook a lush, greenery-filled square that will bring some bucolic delights to this bustling city. Janu Tokyo will boast the city’s largest spa, plus six restaurants, a cafe and several bars. We just can’t wait to see what this sister brand has in store for wellness-seekers looking for a refresh of the body, mind and spirit.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2023
