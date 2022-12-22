The 30 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Openings of 2023

A striking new resort is gracing Dubai’s glittering skyline, and it just may be the city’s most luxurious. The resort is aiming high with dreams of reshaping ultra-luxury travel for the modern bon vivant.



Why You Should Book: Each of the 795 rooms and 44 suites and penthouses will feature bespoke amenities from heritage brands such as Frette, Graff and Hermés. There will be 17 dining options from names like José Andrés and Nobu, plus a day-to-night entertainment venue from Tao Hospitality and a cocktail bar by Heston Blumenthal that will house the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium. This one resort may give all of Las Vegas a run for its money.