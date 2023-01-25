Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, which means it’s time to find a gift for someone who seems to already have everything. But don’t panic. We’re sure there’s still something they want — even if they haven’t realized they want it yet. Maybe they need a special someone, like a lover or a friend, to remind them what that thing is. That special someone is you, and that thing is on eBay.
For gifts that are meaningful, coveted and oh so swoon-worthy, eBay should be your first and only stop. Whether it’s a fresh pair of kicks, a designer bag or some showstopping bling, the original online marketplace is still the go-to. Only eBay consistently brings together all these items in one premier destination, and you can be sure your gift is the genuine article when you spot eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee badge on the listing. So your loved ones can show off their presents with the confidence and joy that comes from getting exactly what they wanted — whether they asked for it or not.
For inspiration, here are a few highly sought-after gifts you can find on eBay right now. To ensure there’s something for everyone, we started with a few of our favorite categories: sneakers, bags, and watches and jewelry.
Adidas just can’t miss, and if you’re looking to hit the mark in the Valentine’s Day department, you truly can’t go wrong with items from their recent Gucci collaboration. All with a distinct ‘70s vibe, vibrant hues and the retro cool of a classic soccer style, they’re a Gucci gift to remember.
French boutique Jacquemus’s 2022 Air Humara — Nike’s technical trail model turned streetwear icon — isn’t just one of the best sneakers to release last year, it’s also the perfect footy flex to win V-Day.
Affordable, surprisingly chic and crazy comfortable, the NB x STAUD 5740 is a certified heater sleeper. Mashing the cozy versatility of the 574 with a modern oversized finish, they’re a physical “I love you” wrapped in a creamy, colorful package.
You’ll surely recognize Comme des Garçons, but beyond the on-the-nose Japanese heart graphics that adorn the classic Chuck 70, these Converse make for a great gift based solely on their value.
If your Valentine is truly bae, consider the one-of-a-kind LV Air Force 1s. Okay, so they’re expensive, but they double as a great investment. Plus, can you really put a price on a pair of grail-level kicks that’ll rack up more IG likes than Khloe Kardashian?
A classic, minimalist staple for work, weekends away and wherever in between. Prada long ago pulled the ultimate trick of turning nylon into high fashion, and now they just might do it again with their sustainably developed Re-Nylon fabric used in the logo-plaque design. The material may be from the future, but the black color is always right now.
Goyard is 200 years old and represents the holy grail for many a fashion lover, yet the Parisian brand remains mysterious to many. That is partly by design; the brand only sells their wares in person, which makes them rare to come by. This is where eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee comes particularly in handy. When they unwrap this beauty and see that signature “Y” print, well, if they didn’t know, now they’ll know.
For your favorite jet-setter, this sturdy yet lightweight piece from Louis Vuitton is the go-everywhere, do-everything travel bag they didn’t know they needed. Although it’s covered in that unmistakable “LV” print, so they probably knew they wanted it.
Any bag with those authentic overlapping Cs will be a winner. This signature quilted leather phone holder, however, is a more unique pick than your everyday basic black Chanel bag. Besides, she already has that one.
Give that special someone a good reason to think about you every time they leave the house with this essential everyday carryall. The Dior Saddle bag has been revisited through the years in a range of patterns and color palettes. We fancy the Oblique Jacquard for its Goldilocks combo of softness, stretchiness, light weight and comfort.
Need to tell a loved one they’ve made it? Better yet, do they need to tell the world they’ve made it? A Datejust makes that statement — and it’s also a gift that can keep on giving as a luxury investment piece. You can find an authentic one for a reasonable price on eBay with beautiful flourishes that make them stand out even more, whether that’s a white gold fluted bezel or steel and yellow gold bracelet.
Another classic that will never go out of style, the Cartier Ballon Bleu stands out with its round case, Roman numerals and large cabochon crown guard at three o’clock. More than just a timepiece, a Cartier watch is the gift of elegance. Make no mistake, though: there’s substance behind the style. The company created its first wristwatches on request from a Brazilian pilot in 1903 — long before there was any digital autopilot to fall back on.
This beaut is what you’d call a unicorn. It’s luxurious enough to trot out on special occasions yet sporty and retro with a timeless quality that makes it a versatile go-to in plenty of other situations. And it’s flat-out pretty. The Portofino features Pellaton automatic winding and sapphire glass with an arched edge. IWC’s legendary former head watchmaker Kurt Klaus designed this piece with a calendar module that displays the date, day, month, leap year and perpetual moon phase. Undoubtedly a conversation starter.
A statement piece for anyone you love. Literally — this puff link Gucci chain is purposely versatile to allow the wearer to sport it as a necklace or bracelet. It comes in solid gold, multi-tone gold, white gold and silver to complement anyone’s personal style. And who wouldn’t go wild for a Gucci chain?
Over the past 30 years, David Yurman has evolved his iconic “twisted helix” cable cuff into countless styles. A variety of styles feature several different metals, stones and sizes, which means you’ll be able to find the perfect piece for whoever you’re shopping for. Well, that and the fact that you’re shopping for it on eBay.