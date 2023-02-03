Jordan Campbell is an independent journalist and filmmaker who chronicles humanitarian stories born from conflict-affected countries and hostile environments. Campbell’s reporting has taken him to hotspots around the world including Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Colombia and South Sudan.



“Russia’s invasion initially drew me into the conflict but the Ukrainian people and their indefatigable fighting spirit keep me coming back,” Campbell, who is making a documentary about Ukrainian resilience, tells InsideHook. He’ll be returning to the perilous Donbas region for a third time later this year, muscling a backpack stuffed with cameras, winter clothing and body armor, documenting the war through the lens of a humanitarian activist.



As the conflict grinds on for nearly 365 days – with no logical end in sight and so much at stake – we offer an intimate look at Campbell’s images from Ukraine and his raw experiences reporting on the most consequential war of the 21st century.