Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations

That wisdom, though, is hard-earned, and he shows his work in getting there. “By the Way” is the song that will most immediately stand out upon first listen. It’s obviously about his father, and it’s heartbreaking, but then also not. “I don’t want to think about the excuses that I made,” he sings, “All those nights I should have just sat down and played spades,” lamenting the way he put off spending time with his old man, probably in favor of doing some things he’s not entirely proud of. But then he flips it on its head and does what seems like speculative John Prine writing in response: “Don’t keep all that in your heart, son. It’ll just drag you down. Even if you fight it or don’t like it, the world will keep spinning ‘round.” If it’s an impression he’s doing, it’s an extremely believable one. By the time he shifts perspective back for the refrain — “By the way, people say I look just like you” — it’s almost too much to bear.