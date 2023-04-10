Timing and logistics, he said, are what explains the gap in years between this book and its predecessor. “I had always planned to do something more accessible to everyone,” he said. “This was also something that Bowie fans had continually requested over the 16 years since the Genesis book. What I also wanted to do was to expand the story from the three years on the road to before and after that period while keeping the feel of a quality publication. This I feel we’ve more than achieved. I would have released something earlier but with David’s passing it didn’t feel right until now.”



And now David Bowie: Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me is out in the world — perhaps the closest you’ll get to being on tour with Bowie in that era without a time machine and a backstage pass.