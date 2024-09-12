I love wine tourism. There are few better ways to get to know a place than through their vines, which are ultimately defined by the climate, soil, winemaking traditions and producers who are working so hard to shine a light on the bounty of the region. In 2022, I had the pleasure of visiting AOP Languedoc in France, and now every time I see the wines on a menu, they’re my first choice — I absolutely fell in love with the wines, food, people and natural beauty of this captivating area in the south of France.

While I hope everyone gets to visit this little slice of wine paradise, if you’re a New Yorker who can’t make it to France anytime soon, an October 7 event at Hall des Lumières is bringing the magic to the city.

First, a Little Lesson on AOP Languedoc

“Everything in our region is a vibration: the colors, the light, the sounds, the scents,” says Jean-Benoît Cavalier, president of the AOP Languedoc syndicate. “With this vibration, we address a community of lovers of beauty and quality, who are discerning and committed, seeking genuine and natural pleasures. We share this value with them: that’s why we take great care of our terroirs, our vines and our grapes.”

AOP Languedoc is an expansive wine appellation in the south of France that stretches along the Mediterranean Coast from the Spanish border to the west of Montpellier. The vineyards benefit from cooling Mediterranean Sea breezes and hilly mountainous areas with a bounty of soils rich in clay, limestone, schist and granite for winemakers to choose from. Native grape varieties like grenache, syrah, mourvèdre, carignan, cinsault, picpoul, vermentino and viognier are used in abundance. The region is known for producing wines that over-deliver on quality across price ranges, colors, and styles — in fact, I have yet to come across an AOP Languedoc wine that I don’t like.

With so much of France bound by winemaking tradition, AOP Languedoc is a breath of fresh air. The region draws from historic origins dating back to Roman times, but AOP Languedoc is a younger and more modern appellation (created in recent years from the former AOP Côteaux du Languedoc) that invites creativity and experimentation. Many of the winemakers I met were relative newcomers with big personalities and the wines to match, unafraid to challenge the status quo as they try new grapes, techniques and styles. Sustainability and respect for the land is also a shared value. It’s all working for them: AOP Languedoc is attracting young wine drinkers who like expressive wines that reflect this special part of France.

AOP Languedoc Art of Vibration happens on October 7. AOP Languedoc

AOP Languedoc Art of Vibration at Hall des Lumières

If you’ve never been to Hall des Lumières, it’s truly a magical place. The venue features 130 video projectors, 54 speakers, 22 subwoofers and cutting-edge mapping technology that help transform the space into a completely immersive experience. If you can’t hop on a plane, I can’t think of a better way to experience the sunny personality of AOP Languedoc than attending their Art of Vibration event at the venue.

During this extraordinary evening (yes, this is happening one night only!), art and wine will come together in a delightful fusion for the senses. The dreamlike journey will come to life through a living canvas designed by Paris-based artist and director Roman Hill that’s meant to evoke the colors, sounds and sights of the region. Of course, this experience wouldn’t be complete without sipping some delicious AOP Languedoc wine, so there will be plenty of that, too.

Along the way, master sommelier Jonathan Eichholz and a team of NYC somms will be on hand with the region’s French hosts to enliven this immersive event. If you’d like to attend, InsideHook is an exclusive partner with AOP Languedoc. Register now for an unforgettable night of wine, art, and joie de vivre!