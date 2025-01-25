Scientists Found Microplastics in Mouse Brains

There are few certainties in this world, but it’s looking increasingly likely that if there’s a location on Earth or a part of the body, microplastics are going to turn up there. It’s one of the few things that clouds and testicles have in common, and the list just keeps getting bigger. The latest development? Scientists conducting a study on mice found microplastics in the mice’s brains — something that could have ominous implications for humans.



That’s among the findings detailed in a paper published this week in Science Advances. The authors found that the presence of microplastics “caused reduced blood flow and neurological abnormalities in mice” — something that offered them insights into the effects that microplastics have on tissue within the body.



The paper’s authors found evidence that microplastics can affect the brain in at least two different ways: via interacting with other organs and “by somehow crossing the [blood-brain barrier] or interacting directly with it.” The scientists learned that some cells containing microplastics “remained obstructed in the blood vessels even after an extended imaging duration” — something that could have implications on the mice’s health.

As the researchers told Nature‘s Smriti Mallapaty, clusters of microplastics observed in the mice behaved similarly to blood clots. According to what lead author Haipeng Huang of Peking University told Nature, the researchers also found similar clusters in the hearts and livers of the mice in the study, which may be documented in subsequent papers. For now, it’s one more reason to be cautious about microplastics and their effect on bodies of all kinds.