There’s a Secret Sunspel Sale Happening. Here’s What to Buy.

Upgrade your basics on the low

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 27, 2025 11:50 am EDT
Sunspel Sale
There's a secret Sunspel sale going on. Here's what to buy.
Sunspel

Sales rule. But a secret sale on James Bond’s favorite polo? That’s a whole other level of sick. British label Sunspel is best known for its premium basics in luxe materials — the brand routinely dabbles in luxe cotton, merino and cashmere — and supplying 007, and, if you’re smart, you, too. The brand is throwing a discreet spring sale, offering select seasonal staples on sale for 30% off with code SPRING30.

This includes a full range of Sunspel’s everyday excellence; their best-selling (and best-in-class) Riviera Midweight T‑Shirt is up for grabs, along with a smattering of knitwear, bottoms and even some lightweight outerwear, in neutral shades and perfect fits.

Seeing as how the promo event is on the down-low, we’ve quietly rounded up the best of the best for you to snoop and shop. Or, shop the entire sale here. Below, the best of the secret Sunspel sale.

Shop the Secret Sunspel Sale

Sunspel Riviera Midweight T‑Shirt
Sunspel Riviera Midweight T‑Shirt
Buy Here : $95 $67

Pound for pound, Sunspel’s (Bond-endorsed) Riviera T-Shirt is one of the best mid-weight tees on the planet.

Sunspel Extra‑Fine Merino Zip Cardigan
Sunspel Extra‑Fine Merino Zip Cardigan
Buy Here : $425 $298
Sunspel Regular Fit Jeans
Sunspel Regular Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $245 $172
Sunspel Cashmere Lounge Pant
Sunspel Cashmere Lounge Pant
Buy Here : $620 $434

Nearly $200 off the nicest sweats you’ll ever own is always a good idea.

Sunspel Canvas Briefcase
Sunspel Canvas Briefcase
Buy Here : $565 $396
Sunspel Long Sleeve Riviera Polo Shirt
Sunspel Long Sleeve Riviera Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $165 $116
Sunspel Piqué Unstructured Blazer
Sunspel Piqué Unstructured Blazer
Buy Here : $620 $434

Pair with a tee or polo and some light-wash jeans for optimal vibes.

Sunspel Herringbone Overshirt
Sunspel Herringbone Overshirt
Buy Here : $410 $287
Sunspel Extra‑Fine Merino V‑Neck
Sunspel Extra‑Fine Merino V‑Neck
Buy Here : $260 $182
Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $170 $119

Sunspel’s classic Loopback layer in a spring-ready brown? Score.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

