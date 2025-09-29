Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

The Swoosh's sale section has shoes up to 40% off

By Shelby Slauer
September 29, 2025 12:27 pm EDT
collage of nike sneakers
Seasonal changes don't have anything on a great pair of sneakers.
Nike

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The changing of the seasons doesn’t have anything on my need for a shoe that’ll get me places — we’re talking good arch support, no blisters and no slowing you down. Typically this means that from workout classes to a black-tie affair, you can always be in a pair of sneakers.

There’s a bit of an art involved in finding the perfect pair of sneakers for the look you’re going for. You can always turn to Nike for their wide range of looks (while maintaining comfortability). And we all know Nike’s the GOAT when it comes to sneakers — from Jordans to Air Maxes — so we won’t even waste your time breaking that down further.

You are in luck, though, because Nike’s currently got a number of great pairs of sneakers waiting to be scooped up from their sale section (as well as some other enviable pieces), all up to 40% off.

No Bode, No Problem? Nike’s Astrograbber Is Getting a Much-Requested Reissue.
No Bode, No Problem? Nike’s Astrograbber Is Getting a Much-Requested Reissue.
 A year after the coveted collab revitalized the waffle style, Nike is reissuing the Astrograbber for the masses

Below, we’ve done you the honor of rounding up some of our faves from the Nike shoe sale:

Nike Gato
Nike Gato
Buy Here : $115 $81
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR
Buy Here : $90 $68
Air Jordan 1 Low Premium
Air Jordan 1 Low Premium
Buy Here : $140 $99
Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage
Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage
Buy Here : $105 $64
Nike SB Vertebrae
Nike SB Vertebrae
Buy Here : $85 $60
Nike SB Blazer Low Pro GT
Nike SB Blazer Low Pro GT
Buy Here : $85 $60

More Like This

Fresh Clean Threads is for your unwavering basics.
We (Still) Love Fresh Clean Threads’ Affordable Tees
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts
The Latest Trad Icon? Snoopy.
Everlane menswear as seen on two male models
Everlane’s Sale Includes Every Type of Autumnal Sweater Imaginable
Burberry SS26
At Burberry, Britpop Is Alive and Well

Leisure > Style
Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

All-Clad 13 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
You’ve Got One More Day to Enjoy the All-Clad VIP Sale

From Our Partner

Stretch Supima® Cotton Non-Iron Twill Polo Button Down Collar, Bold Check Dress Shirt
Take an Additional 25% Off Clearance at Brooks Brothers

From Our Partner

TCL - 55" Class F35-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Fire TV
Somehow, This 55″ 4K TV Is Just $210

$330$210

Hoka and On footwear, on sale at Woot
It’s a Good Time to Buy Running Shoes

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A man walks on a beach in winter, watching the waves.
One of the Best Things You Can Do After a Fight
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Sneakers, Western Clothing and Reclining Chairs

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

collage of nike sneakers

Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

collage of nike sneakers

Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Patagonia Fleeces to Cozy Knit Throws: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Sneakers, Western Clothing and Reclining Chairs

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, its morality remains an open question.

I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.

collage of nike sneakers

Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

collage of items on dark background

From Our EIC: 5 Things You Should Absolutely Buy Today

Neon sign advertising Kratom

States Are Divided On Regulating Kratom