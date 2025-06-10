How to Dress for Your Next Summer Escape

The valleys of northern California are undoubtedly special. Few locations combine the same amount of breathtaking natural beauty and chic sophistication as Sonoma, making it the perfect destination for our recent activation with BUGATCHI, where we partnered with the iconic label to showcase their latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Summer Breeze,” alongside the sprawling vineyards of the region. In partnership with BUGATCHI, we created a special vineyard edit — a curated capsule that intermingles classic masculine style and timeless functionality — photographed in Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley and featuring a variety of versatile pieces from Spring/Summer 2025 “Summer Breeze.”
The collection offers a delectable taste of sophisticated style for the modern man on the go, with grown-up staples and quality garments that center craft and elegance without losing the free spirit of the season. Incorporating trending styles with timeless warm-weather fabrics — lightweight linen is present throughout the collection, as is BUGATCHI’s signature cloud-like OoohCotton — this Spring/Summer 2025 has all the garments you need for a similar winery tour, a fact that any man who values quality, craftsmanship and perhaps an excellent bottle of Cabernet can certainly appreciate.
Below, you’ll find a shoppable companion to our BUGATCHI Spring/Summer 2025 vineyard edit. Mix and match, or simply snag an entire look. Either way, you’ll be set up for a very stylish summer. Below, three ways to nail summer style, courtesy of BUGATCHI.